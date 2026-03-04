Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Crossroads Gold Corp. (TSXV: CRG) (the "Company" or "Crossroads") is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news releases dated October 29, 2025, November 25, 2025, and February 27, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading today on the TSXV Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol 'CRG' and CUSIP number 227921103.

Mr. Motton, CEO & Director of the Company, stated, "The TSXV's approval of our listing marks a major milestone for Crossroads, as we transition into a new chapter as a publicly traded company backed by the Fiore Group. We are grateful to our shareholders for their support in completing our go-public financing of over $5.2 million. The listing on the TSXV will enhance our visibility, broaden our audience, and allow us to access retail and institutional capital, as we advance exploration on the Steiglitz and Pheasant Creek Projects in Victoria State. The TSXV is the global hub of mining finance for exploration companies and we are excited to be listed as 'CRG' on the TSXV going forward."

Mr. Motton, continued, "We have an extensive set of high-priority drill targets at Steiglitz and we plan to advance our aggressive exploration program as fast as possible. We have extensive experience operating exploration programs in Victoria, including key relationships with government, communities, skilled technical contractors and others. With a high-grade largely unexplored significant historical producer at Steiglitz, which occurs on the West Selwyn Block Trend that hosts the outstanding Agnico-Eagle Fosterville high-grade gold mine, and an application for an exploration license at Pheasant Creek near Southern Cross' Sunday Creek project, one of the best high-grade epizonal discoveries globally. We believe we have an exciting portfolio of assets with significant discovery upside."

The Company filed a listing application dated February 27, 2026 (the "Listing Application") with the TSXV, which includes comprehensive disclosure regarding the Company, its senior management team, Board of Directors, and Advisors, capitalization structure and its principal business of mineral exploration. A copy of the Listing Application, financial statements and the Form 2B are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has also filed a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects compliant technical report on the Steiglitz Project (the "Steiglitz 43-101 Report").

About Crossroads' Asset Portfolio

Steiglitz: The Steiglitz Project is located approximately 80 km west of Melbourne in Victoria, Australia, within one of the country's earliest and most historically productive hard-rock goldfields in the Bendigo Zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt, which hosts world-class deposits such as the nearby Fosterville gold mine operated by Agnico-Eagle. Fosterville has produced over 4.4 million ounces to date since 2005(1). Victoria is the largest gold producing state in Australia, has produced 33% of all gold mined in Australia in history, and currently has 13 goldfields that have each produced over 1 million ounces of gold(2). Covering 53 km² under Exploration Licence ("EL") EL6164, the Steiglitz Project hosts gold mineralization in high-grade, gold-antimony-arsenic quartz veins and stockwork zones associated with regional structural controls, consistent with epizonal orogenic gold systems. Historically, Steiglitz ranked among the top producers in the Bendigo Belt, generating approximately 250,800 ounces of gold at a recovered grade of 38 g/t Au from shallow mining between 1855 and 1911(3). Numerous past-producing mines across the property (Alliance, Hanover, North Birmingham) were developed to relatively limited depths, highlighting strong potential for modern exploration and drilling below historical workings. Recent exploration programs have identified multiple untested targets supported by geochemical, geophysical, and geological data demonstrating signatures typical of Victoria's premier gold camps.

Pheasant Creek: In addition to the Steiglitz Project, the Company has an application for an EL on the Pheasant Creek Project, which is not a material property for the Company. The Pheasant Creek Project is located approximately 75 km northeast of Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia. The large 232 km2 project is comprised of EL008776. The Pheasant Creek Project occurs within the Melbourne Zone of the Lachlan Fold Belt, which is composed of Siluro-Devonian sediments and Mid-Devonian granitic intrusions. The Pheasant Creek Project lies immediately south of, and in similar geology to, the Sunday Creek discovery of Southern Cross Gold, which is an outcropping orogenic or epizonal dyke-hosted deposit. Southern Cross has drilled 235 holes over 107,000m (as at January 11, 2026) and is allocating A$60 million over a 200,000m drill program to the Sunday Creek Project. As at February 17, 2026, the Sundy Creek project has delivered a total of 79 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au, 66 composite intersections between 50-100 g/t Au, and 97 composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut (as at February 17, 2026).(4)

Figure 1 - Regional Map near Crossroads' Projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12063/286192_ca96e590946b6b27_002full.jpg

About the Fiore Group

The Fiore Group is a Vancouver-based private investment firm founded and led by Frank Giustra, focused on building and supporting high-potential companies in mining, resource development and strategic investments. The firm has played a key role in the growth of companies including NexGold, Argenta Silver, Copper Giant, Aris Gold, Nations Royalty, Cambria Gold, Selkirk Copper and West Red Lake Gold Mines. Backed by deep capital markets expertise and a disciplined approach, Fiore partners with exceptional management teams to scale companies and create long-term value.

About Crossroads

Crossroads is a Canadian gold exploration company backed by the Fiore Group and focused on high-potential gold projects within two hours' drive from Melbourne in Victoria State, Australia-one of the world's premier gold-producing jurisdictions. The Company aims to deliver new gold discoveries in a Tier-1 jurisdiction while generating long-term value for shareholders. Crossroads' portfolio includes the historic Steiglitz Project, a historical high-grade producer within the renowned Bendigo Gold Belt.

The Steiglitz Project is largely underexplored with modern technology and situated in highly prospective geological belts with proven potential for epizonal and mesozonal orogenic gold systems. Crossroads is led by an experienced management and technical team with deep Australian and global discovery expertise. Crossroads is supported by excellent infrastructure, year-round access, and a stable regulatory framework to systematically advance its projects with modern exploration and drilling aimed at unlocking meaningful gold discoveries.

Crossroads is committed to responsible resource development, proactive and open communication, and transparent and inclusive dialogue with regional communities, indigenous organizations and all stakeholders. Crossroads is committed to proactive decision-making and creating economic opportunities for all stakeholders, including the communities it operates in.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Andrew Hamilton, P.Geo. who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Hamilton is independent of the Company in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has not visited the properties discussed in this disclosure.

