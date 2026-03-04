Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) ("Kobrea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Phase 1 diamond drill program at the El Perdido porphyry system is progressing as planned, with a total meterage of 1,739 metres drilled to date in three diamond drill holes. Based on geological observations of drill core, the Company has expanded upon the originally planned three drill hole program and has commenced a fourth hole approximately 220 metres east of the initial drill pad. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details).

"The drill program at El Perdido continues to advance efficiently, supported by the efforts of our contractors and employees on site," stated James Hedalen, CEO. "Geological observations from the first three holes provided valuable geological information that supports expanding the program with a fourth hole to further test and refine our understanding of the system."

El Perdido Phase 1 Drilling

The initial three diamond drill holes at the El Perdido porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum prospect had target depths of 500 metres each. Drill holes DD26ELP001, DD26ELP002 and DD26ELP003 were drilled to depths of 603 metres, 474 metres and 662 metres, respectively.

Drill hole DD26ELP004 has a target depth of 600 metres. This drill hole is targeting a zone of strong pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenum stockwork veining within potassically altered early mineral quartz diorite porphyry encountered in drill hole DD26ELP001, with the intent of extending the mineralized zone to depth (Figure 1,2).

Figure 1 - Photograph of new drilling platform at El Perdido porphyry system.

Figure 2 - Plan map showing drillhole traces at El Perdido porphyry system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company, including statements respecting: the fourth hole to be drilled at El Perdido, including the purpose and target depth thereof; and further drilling at El Perdido. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

