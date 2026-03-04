Sigenergy has launched a 2.68 kWh balcony storage system with four MPPTs and up to 4 kW of PV input. The scalable LFP solution offers 800 W grid output, 1.2 kW backup power, and expansion up to 18 kWh per tower.Chinese battery manufacturer Sigenergy has unveiled a new storage system for balcony PV applications at the Key Energy trade fair in Rimini, Italy. "The Sigenmate system features four MPPTs and can manage up to 4 kW of PV input," Giovanni Colombera, solution and service manager at Sigenergy, told pv magazine. "The unit integrates a 2.68 kWh battery and includes a built-in heating function ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...