Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the award of the construction contract for the Northern Access Route ("NAR"), which will connect the Company's flagship Coffee Gold Project ("Coffee" or the "Project") to the City of Dawson and the Yukon highway network.

The NAR contract has been awarded to Cobalt Construction Inc. and represents a significant milestone for Coffee. Cobalt Construction is actively working with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in to explore collaboration on this important aspect of the development of the Project, to reflect a cooperative approach between a Yukon-based contractor, a First Nation partner, and Fuerte. The NAR marks the first stage of early infrastructure development, positioning the Company to make a final construction decision, anticipated in early 2027 following the release of an updated Feasibility Study and receipt of final mine permits.

The Northern Access Route is designed to provide safe and reliable access to the Coffee Gold Project and will be constructed in accordance with regulatory requirements and environmental and social commitments. Equipment staging is underway, taking advantage of seasonal access windows, and construction activities will begin once the appropriate permits are issued by the Government of Yukon, who have guided toward permit issuance this spring.

Tim Warman, CEO of Fuerte, stated:

"Awarding the Northern Access Route construction contract is an important step forward for Coffee. We are proud to be working alongside Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in and Cobalt Construction in delivering this critical infrastructure. This collaboration reflects our commitment to responsible development, local participation, and building strong partnerships in the Yukon. Yukoners will directly benefit from the work, and the Company will benefit from the deep knowledge of the region that our partners bring. With mobilization already underway, we are positioning the project for success as we move towards a final construction decision early next year."

Hähkè (Chief) Taylor, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, commented:

"We look forward to exploring a partnership or other collaborative arrangement for the construction of the access road to the Coffee Project and strengthening our existing relationship with Fuerte through this first stage of work. First Nations and industry working together creates meaningful economic opportunities for our Citizens and ensures that development reflects our values and priorities of protecting the environment, our citizens and our treaty rights."

Shaun Rudolph, President of Cobalt Construction, added:

"Cobalt Construction is proud to partner with Fuerte to deliver this first stage of Coffee. As a Yukon-based contractor, we understand the importance of building infrastructure responsibly and efficiently. This project highlights the strength of local knowledge, partnerships and the benefits of working together to support responsible resource development in the territory. We look forward to formalizing our relationship with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in to complete this work."

The Company looks forward to continuing engagement with First Nations, Dawson City, the Klondike Placer Miners' Association and other partners as the project progresses.

The construction of the NAR represents a meaningful economic contribution to the Yukon spanning a two-year period.

The project will create employment and contracting opportunities for Yukoners, with focus on meaningful participation from First Nations communities

An estimated C$77M will be spent on supplies, materials, equipment, and services during NAR construction, supporting local and regional businesses.

The NAR construction is the first critical contract for mine development, and the company expects to award additional contracts in the upcoming months.

Northern Access Route Details

The NAR is a 214 km, all-season gravel road that will connect the Company's Coffee Gold Project to the Yukon highway network and the City of Dawson. The NAR includes upgrades to approximately 180 km of existing road and construction or realignment of approximately 34 km of new single-lane, forestry-type access road with regular pull-outs to allow two-way operation. The NAR requires seasonal barge crossings on both the Stewart and Yukon rivers, with ice bridges in the winter months. Operation of the road will be governed by detailed management plans developed in consultation with the First Nations and Yukon Government, covering all aspects of safety, environmental protection and social impacts. The NAR routing falls wholly within Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Traditional Territory, with some new construction and upgrades in shared traditional territory with Selkirk First Nation and the asserted traditional territory of White River First Nation. Minor upgrades to existing road sections fall within shared traditional territory of the First Nation of Na-cho Nyäk Dun.

