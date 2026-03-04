Decent Holding Inc. Reports FY2025 Financial Results

YANTAI, China, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), an established wastewater treatment services provider in China, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for fiscal year 2025 increased by 12.2% to US$12.9 million, from US$11.5 million for fiscal year 2024. Revenue from wastewater treatment service increased by 68.7% to US$4.2 million from US$2.5 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to the completion of a wastewater treatment project during fiscal year 2025.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2025 grew by 5.42% to $3.4 million, even though the gross profit margin declined to 26.1% from 27.8% in the prior year.

Mr. Dingxin Sun, Chairman of the Company, commented: "Fiscal year 2025 marked a period of significant top-line expansion for the Company, demonstrating our resilience and adaptability in a fluctuating economic environment. Total revenue grew by 12.2%, driven largely by the successful execution of major wastewater treatment projects, which surged by nearly 69% year-over-year. While our core River Water Quality Management and Product Sales segments experienced slight contractions due to shifting customer procurement cycles, the robust demand for our wastewater services successfully offset these declines. This performance validates our diversified service strategy, even as the revenue mix shifted toward these service-heavy projects."

"Despite the strong revenue growth, the Company faced pressure on its profitability due to this shift in revenue mix combined with substantial strategic and operational investments. Gross profit margin moderated to 26.2%, primarily because the high-growth wastewater segment carries lower gross profit margins compared to our product sales, which conversely saw margin improvement to 39.1%. More significantly, the swing to a net loss of $0.32 million was driven by a sharp increase in operating expenses. This rise was largely attributable to prudent financial measures, including a $0.9 million increase in provisions for credit losses, alongside higher spending on consulting services and R&D intended to bolster our long-term capabilities."

"Looking ahead, management is focused on further optimizing the Company's cost structure and improving operating efficiency while sustaining our revenue momentum. We intend to leverage the increased R&D investments made during the past fiscal year to enhance operational efficiencies and improve margins within our lower-margin service segments. By continuing to expand its project pipeline while maintaining disciplined control over administrative costs and credit risk management, management believes that the Company is well-positioned to strengthen profitability and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Selected Financial Results

Total revenue

Total revenue increased by 12.2%, or $1.4 million, to $12.9 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, compared with $11.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, demonstrating the Company's resilience, adaptability and maintaining profitability in a fluctuating economic environment. Specifically:

Revenue from Wastewater Treatment Service for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 rose to $4.2 million from $2.5 million for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, reflecting a 68.7% increase as the Company successfully completed a wastewater treatment project in the current fiscal year. Cost of revenue for wastewater treatment service was $3.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an 81.1% increase from 2024. As a result, the gross profit margin was 19.7% and 25.2% for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Revenue from River Water Quality Management for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 slightly declined to $6.6 million, a 3.6% decrease from $6.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 slightly declined to $6.6 million, a 3.6% decrease from $6.9 million in fiscal year 2024. Revenue from Product Sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 also slightly declined by 4.6% to $2.1 million, down from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2024. Some of the Company's regular customers' procurement demand dropped off due to the reduction of their river water quality management projects, so there was a slight drop on the product sales revenues. Gross profit for product sales for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025 increased by 4.4% from the prior year, and gross profit margin was 39.1% and 35.8% for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Other Related Revenues increased by 344.4% to $74,218 for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025, from $16,700 for the prior year. Gross profit margin was 6.46% for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2025.

Cost of Revenue

Total cost of revenue for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025, and 2024, was $9.6 million and $8.3 million, respectively. The increase in cost of revenues is a direct result of the Company's increase of revenues.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the year ended October 31, 2025, was $3.4 million, remaining relatively stable compared with fiscal year 2024. Gross margin declined to 26.2% in fiscal year 2025 from 27.8% in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to a greater proportion of revenue coming from lower-margin wastewater treatment and river water quality management projects.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses increased $2.8 million, or 375.4% to $3.5 million for the year ended October 31, 2025. Higher revenues drove a $0.4 million increase in selling expenses, while general and administrative costs grew by $2.1 million, mainly from a $0.9 million rise in the provision for credit losses, $0.3 million higher salary and welfare costs, and $0.9 million more in consultant and service fees. Research and development spending increased by $0.3 million, primarily for engagements with external research institutions.

Net income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, net loss for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2025 was $322,202, compared to net income of $2.1 million for the fiscal year 2024.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing the water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data) As of

October 31,

2025 As of

October 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash - 572,807 - 407,031 Accounts receivable, net 12,382,623 8,702,303 Prepayment, net - 7,699 Prepaid expenses, current 1,963,359 - Other receivables 5,073 11,410 Contract assets 1,158,370 603,979 Due from related parties 490 40,154 Inventories 128 134 Interest receivable 10,500 - Total current assets 16,093,350 9,772,710 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Deferred offering costs 19,884 967,793 Prepaid expenses, non-current 105,000 - Loan receivable 350,000 - Operating lease assets, net 154,556 67,934 Finance lease assets, net - 43,520 Property and equipment, net 201,539 242,185 Intangible assets, net 5,738 6,088 Deferred tax asset 248,908 136,799 Total non-current assets 1,085,625 1,464,319 TOTAL ASSETS - 17,178,975 - 11,237,029 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 3,175,565 - 1,851,723 Advance from Customers 246 - Due to related parties - 63,222 Payroll payable 15,009 23,401 Tax payables 1,138,911 821,010 Other payables 5,005,375 3,353,963 Finance lease liabilities - current - 21,893 Operating lease liabilities - current 52,217 6,382 Estimated warranty liabilities 9,650 64,576 Total current liabilities 9,396,973 6,206,170 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Operating lease liabilities - non-current 54,331 13,550 Total non-current liabilities 54,331 13,550 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,451,304 6,219,720 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 495,000,000 shares authorized, 11,250,000 and 10,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 1,125 1,000 Class B Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 500 500 Subscription receivable (1,500 - (1,500 - Additional paid-in capital 4,222,882 1,210,094 Statutory reserve 512,732 402,621 Retained earnings 3,118,706 3,551,019 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (126,774 - (146,425 - Total shareholders' equity 7,727,671 5,017,309 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 17,178,975 - 11,237,029

DECENT HOLDING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Stated in US dollars, except for share and per share data) For The Years Ended

October 31, 2025 2024 2023 REVENUE Wastewater treatment revenue - 4,163,965 - 2,468,097 - 2,355,126 River water quality management revenue 6,619,693 6,864,631 4,436,214 Product sales revenue 2,091,469 2,192,864 2,648,445 Others 74,218 16,700 7,549 TOTAL REVENUE 12,949,345 11,542,292 9,447,334 COST OF REVENUE Wastewater treatment revenue 3,341,944 1,845,434 1,841,604 River water quality management revenue 4,878,220 5,075,552 3,165,712 Product sales revenue 1,273,157 1,408,894 1,224,396 Others 69,423 - - TOTAL COST OF REVENUE 9,562,744 8,329,880 6,231,712 GROSS PROFIT 3,386,601 3,212,412 3,215,622 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling expenses 446,718 16,489 70,128 General and administrative expenses 2,776,341 662,158 851,130 Research and development expenses 302,118 28,981 122,441 Impairment loss - 33,841 - Total operating expenses, net 3,525,177 741,469 1,043,699 NET (LOSS) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (138,576 - 2,470,943 2,171,923 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES) Interest income 14,616 12,343 5,420 Interest expense - - (6,017 - Other income 4,658 851 5,214 Other expense - (13 - - Total other income 19,274 13,181 4,617 NET (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE TAXES (119,302 - 2,484,124 2,176,540 Income tax expenses 202,900 380,767 316,927 NET (LOSS) INCOME (322,202 - 2,103,357 1,859,613 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment 19,651 99,298 (67,065 - COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME - (302,551 - - 2,202,655 - 1,792,548 Weighted average shares outstanding during the year - basic and diluted 16,250,000 15,000,000 15,000,000 (Loss) Earnings per Ordinary Share - basic and diluted - (0.02 - - 0.14 - 0.12