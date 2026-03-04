Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: A2DUFK | ISIN: US82900L1026 | Ticker-Symbol: 76L
Stuttgart
04.03.26 | 15:03
13,900 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
04.03.2026
Simply Good Foods Appoints Matt Siler as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury

DENVER, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) ("Simply Good Foods" or the "Company"), a leader in the Nutritional Snacking category, today announced the appointment of Matt Siler as Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury effective March 2, 2026. Mr. Siler replaces Josh Levine who left the company on February 27, 2026 to pursue an external opportunity.

"I am very pleased to welcome Matt to the company and wish Josh all the best on his next adventure," said Chris Bealer, Chief Financial Officer, Simply Good Foods. "Matt brings significant experience in the consumer space both from his institutional investing background and more recently leading Investor Relations for both TreeHouse Foods and Vital Farms."

Mr. Siler is a finance executive with over two decades of institutional investing experience, on both the buy-side and sell-side, with expertise in fundamental equity research spanning a range of global and emerging growth brands across the consumer sector and a strong network in the investment community. Most recently, Mr. Siler held the roles of VP of Investor Relations for TreeHouse Foods and VP of Investor Relations for Vital Farms. Mr. Siler is a graduate of the University of Dayton and is a CFA Charterholder.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (Quest, Atkins, and OWYN), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Siler
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Simply Good Foods Company
msiler@simplygoodfoodsco.com


