60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
04.03.26 | 08:04
3,980 Euro
-1,49 % -0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
25 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 March 2026 was 378.10p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

04 March 2026


