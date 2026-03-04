Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

March 04

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 3 March 2026 was 378.10p (cum income).

04 March 2026