04.03.2026 14:24 Uhr
Office.eu: the fully European alternative for Microsoft Office and Google Workspace launched in The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Office.eu, a 100% European owned alternative to widely used productivity platforms such as Microsoft Office and Google Workspace, has officially launched today in The Hague. Built on open-source technology and running entirely on European infrastructure, Office.eu enables organisations to regain control over their data and digital operations.

"We have seen more and more how essential it is to become cloud-independent and to rely on software that is built around European values," said Maarten Roelfs, CEO of Office.eu. "For many years, Europe has relied on American software and therefore created a certain risk of dependency, but we have also given away the control over our own data. Office.eu proves that we now have a strong European alternative, with sovereignty, privacy and transparency at its core."

Maarten Roelfs explains: "Office.eu is 100% European-owned and runs entirely on European data centres. The data and the apps stay exactly where it belongs and are safe from non-European control. The Office Suite is very intuitive and easy to use, enabling a seamless switch from American software to office.eu. We also help customers to migrate very conveniently from Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. It is currently rolling out across Europe by invitation for selected clients who have requested access. Pricing is comparable to existing market alternatives and tools are available to ensure smooth data migration."

https://storiesofpurpose.thehague.com/cybersecurity/office-eu-creates-european-data-sovereignty

About Office.eu

Office.eu is a 100% European all-in-one Office Suite collaboration platform. The software is partly built on Nextcloud, the leading European open source platform. Office.eu offers organizations a secure by design alternative to non-European office software and offers state-of-the-art email, document management and collaboration tools. The software is designed to fully comply with European laws and regulations and is therefore safe from legislative non-European control. The company was founded in 2024 and started operating early 2026. Customers are signing up from all over Europe. Growth is expected across all European countries, particularly among private individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises. More info: https://office.eu

About The Hague & Partners
The Hague & Partners is the official marketing and acquisition organisation for the promotion of The Hague, focused on residents, visitors, conferences, businesses and institutions. https://thehague.com/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/officeeu-the-fully-european-alternative-for-microsoft-office-and-google-workspace-launched-in-the-hague-302703895.html

