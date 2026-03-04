Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE American: JAGU) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 2847312 Ontario Inc., has entered into a non-exclusive framework collaboration agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ministry of Energy and Environment of the Province of Mendoza (the "Ministry").

The Agreement establishes a general framework for cooperation between the Ministry and the Company with respect to the Company's properties in the Province of Mendoza. Under the Agreement, the parties may cooperate in areas that include technical and professional assistance related to geological, environmental, legal, engineering, economic and financial studies; structured information exchange (subject to confidentiality obligations); training and professional development initiatives; and coordination of environmental, social and community-related practices associated with mining activity. The Agreement has an initial one-year term and may be renewed once for an additional one-year period by mutual consent.

"This collaboration represents an important step for Jaguar. Working with the Ministry reinforces our commitment to responsible development and supports our long-term objective of creating sustainable value for the Company. We look forward to building on this foundation and advancing our work in the Province in collaboration with the Ministry," said Luis Ducassi, Executive Chairman.

"We are thrilled to establish this framework for ongoing cooperation with the Ministry. We believe this is the first step for the Company to broaden its investment in the Province of Mendoza and look forward to advancing our exploration activity in a meaningful way," said Steven Gold, President & CEO.

About Jaguar Uranium Corp.

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South American-focused uranium explorer advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield assets across Argentina and Colombia. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district, and exploration projects backed by historical drilling, Jaguar Uranium is uniquely positioned to revive and expand some of the region's most meaningful uranium opportunities. The Company is guided by a proven, industry-leading team with decades of success in permitting, exploration, discovery, and project finance across South America, bringing deep regional insight and a track record of execution to every stage of development.

This news release does not contain any new scientific or technical information, and the Company is not reporting exploration results, mineral resources, or mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the interpretation, and implementation of the Agreement; the potential for continued collaboration under the Agreement; and the negotiation and execution of additional agreements and related activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to obtaining required governmental approvals; negotiation and execution of subsequent agreements; permitting, community engagement and environmental matters; availability of funding, personnel and equipment; political and regulatory developments; commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-292006), as amended, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

