OPAP delivered a strong final set of results before the expected completion of the combination with Allwyn that were ahead of management's guidance from the start of the year from a revenue perspective, but in line from a profit margin perspective. Ahead of the expected completion of the business combination, management has not provided financial guidance for the coming year but it remains optimistic about the outlook as OPAP will continue to drive innovation with the aim of providing a unique entertainment experience. We are withdrawing our estimates ahead of publishing new estimates for the enlarged group when the transaction completes.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...