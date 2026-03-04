With 600 MW of installed capacity and 2,400 MWh of storage, the Huai'an Salt Cavern project is now the world's largest compressed air energy storage (CAES) facility, surpassing the 300 MW/1,500 MWh project commissioned earlier this year that previously held the title.From ESS News While CAES remains a relatively small share of China's total energy storage market compared with batteries and pumped storage, the sector is expanding rapidly as larger long-duration projects move forward. The newly commissioned 600?MW/2.4?GWh Huai'an Salt Cavern project dramatically increases deployed CAES capacity, ...

