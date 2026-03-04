An Invitation-Only Summit for Global Intelligence, National Security and Investigative Leaders

Siren today announced Siren Fusion 2026, its inaugural global summit convening senior investigators, national security leaders and AI innovators for a high-trust forum on the future of investigative intelligence.

Siren Fusion 2026 is the convergence of people, technology and ideas, in Galway, Ireland. An invitation-only summit for global intelligence, national security and investigative leaders.

Taking place in Galway, Ireland, Fusion is the deliberate convergence of people, technology and ideas within a national security frame. Structured as an educational and strategic forum rather than a conventional conference, Fusion 2026 focuses on the issues that now define the intelligence and law enforcement agenda:

Geopolitical instability

AI-driven investigative transformation

Cognitive warfare and influence operations

Entity resolution and data integrity at scale

The operational realities of modern investigations

Who Will Be in the Room?

By limiting attendance, Fusion prioritises executive-level engagement, direct access to Siren's leadership and product teams, and substantive peer-to-peer collaboration that cannot occur in large-scale events.

A World-Class Line-Up of Global Leaders

The event brings together an exceptional list of leaders shaping the future of geopolitics, space, AI, and law enforcement including:

Geopolitical and Space

Andrew Borene Executive Director at Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS) a former senior U.S. intelligence official and Marine Corps veteran who served as a Group Chief at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCSC)

Executive Director at Ocient National Security Solutions (ONSS) a former senior U.S. intelligence official and Marine Corps veteran who served as a Group Chief at the National Counterterrorism Center (NCSC) Major General (Retired) John Howard MNZM former NZDF Chief of Defence Intelligence and former Deputy Director for Commonwealth Integration at the DIA

former NZDF Chief of Defence Intelligence and former Deputy Director for Commonwealth Integration at the DIA Oleksandr V. Danylyuk leading Ukrainian security expert and former senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Intelligence Service, specialising in Russian hybrid warfare and active measures. Oleksandr coordinates the Ukraine-NATO hybrid threat detection platform and co-delivers executive training on countering hybrid threats with King's College London.

leading Ukrainian security expert and former senior advisor to the Ministry of Defense and Foreign Intelligence Service, specialising in Russian hybrid warfare and active measures. Oleksandr coordinates the Ukraine-NATO hybrid threat detection platform and co-delivers executive training on countering hybrid threats with King's College London. Vice Admiral (Retired) Mark Mellett, DSM - former Chief of Staff, Irish Defence Forces

- former Chief of Staff, Irish Defence Forces Sean Mitchell Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer of Ubotica

Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Warfare

Lieutenant General (Retired) Michael Groen former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Centre

former Director of the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Artificial Intelligence Centre Julian Stodd - 17-time published author and social learning strategist exploring how AI is reshaping leadership, culture, and organizational power in the digital age

- 17-time published author and social learning strategist exploring how AI is reshaping leadership, culture, and organizational power in the digital age Dr. Renaud Delbru Founder of Siren and Chief Scientific Officer

Founder of Siren and Chief Scientific Officer Jeff Jonas pioneering data scientist and CEO and Founder of Senzing

pioneering data scientist and CEO and Founder of Senzing Dr. Sae Schatz expert in cognitive warfare and human performance

Law Enforcement Innovation

Bob Griffin Chairman of Siren, former CEO of i2 and COPLINK

Chairman of Siren, former CEO of i2 and COPLINK Kenrick Bagnall Chief Cybersecurity Advisor and CISO, RCMP Cybercrime Investigations Instructor, Toronto Police Service C3, (Retired prevention and education)

Chief Cybersecurity Advisor and CISO, RCMP Cybercrime Investigations Instructor, Toronto Police Service C3, (Retired prevention and education) Tom M. Corvin Alliances Director at Mark43

Alliances Director at Mark43 Greg Lissy and Josh Hurwitz from Magnet Forensics presenting the new Siren/Magnet API integration, bringing Magnet's digital forensics data into the Siren platform

and from Magnet Forensics presenting the new Siren/Magnet API integration, bringing Magnet's digital forensics data into the Siren platform Nico Dekens widely known as Dutch_OsintGuy, is a globally recognised OSINT expert, certified instructor at SANS Institute, and Senior Vice President of Engineering and Chief Innovator at ShadowDragon, specialising in open-source intelligence and security analysis

Customer Perspective

Jeremy Turner VP, Threat Intelligence Research, SecurityScorecard and long time user of Siren

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said of the event: "Fusion 2026 marks an important milestone for Siren. As investigative environments grow more complex, shaped by geopolitical instability, hybrid threats and AI, the need for strategic alignment across agencies and technologies has never been greater. This event is a measure to keep our community informed."

Rachel Kavanagh, CMO of Siren, added: "Siren Fusion is intentionally different and reflects who we are as a company. We are creating a high-trust environment where leaders can engage in meaningful, strategic dialogue. We're prioritising depth over scale, ensuring the right people are in the room."

About Siren

Siren provides an AI-powered Investigative Intelligence Platform used by law enforcement, national security, cyber threat and fraud investigation teams worldwide. Siren enables organisations to unify complex data, apply advanced analytics and accelerate mission-critical investigations.

For more information, visit www.siren.io

