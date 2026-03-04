Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Receives $20 Million Initial Purchase Order as Prime Contractor Under Strategic National Autonomous Border Protection Program

Ondas' Airobotics initiates rapid development, system integration, and phased deployment of a large-scale AI-driven Autonomous Border Protection Architecture utilizing thousands of drones and advanced Command-and-Control

Purchase order represents an important milestone in Ondas' evolution as a national defense prime contractor

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, Airobotics Ltd., has received a $20 million purchase order under the previously announced strategic national government tender to develop and deploy a multi-year autonomous border protection system. The current order represents the initial stage of a multi-year framework expected to include additional development milestones, deployment phases, and follow-on expansion orders.

The order follows Ondas' December 2025 announcement of its selection as prime contractor for the large-scale national program on behalf of a major government entity and marks the formal launch of the program's rapid development, system integration, and phased deployment activities. The border protection initiative is designed to establish a persistent, AI-driven autonomous security architecture utilizing thousands of drone assets, advanced command-and-control software, and integrated ground infrastructure to protect strategic national borders. Under the program framework, Ondas' Airobotics will lead system development, customization, integration, and staged operational rollout.

"This purchase order represents an important milestone in our evolution as a national defense prime contractor," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Following our selection in December, we are now moving into the rapid development and integration phase of this strategic program. Our focus is on delivering a scalable, sovereign autonomous border protection architecture capable of persistent operations in complex and high-threat environments."

Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems, added, "We believe this program reflects the future of sovereign border defense - autonomous, AI-driven, and continuously operational. We are initiating a rapid capability buildout that combines advanced drone platforms, automated airbases, and centralized command-and-control into a unified operational system. The architecture is designed to evolve over time, expanding in scale and capability as deployment phases progress."

The autonomous border protection architecture being developed under this program is centered on scalable fleets of ISR and tactical-response drones designed for rapid, high-volume deployment across complex border environments. The system is engineered to autonomously launch and coordinate large numbers of aerial assets capable of persistent surveillance, real-time intelligence gathering, and rapid mitigation of both ground-based and low-altitude aerial threats.

Leveraging advanced AI-driven autonomy, distributed command-and-control, and secure communications infrastructure, the architecture enables coordinated multi-drone operations at scale. The system is designed to detect, classify, track, and respond to hostile activity in real time, whether originating from ground incursions, unmanned aerial threats, or hybrid attack scenarios, delivering rapid response capabilities across vast and dynamic terrain.

This program reflects Ondas' broader strategic roadmap to deliver mass-deployable, AI-powered autonomous defense architectures capable of operating as sovereign national security grids. By integrating ISR capabilities, active threat mitigation systems, distributed autonomy, and mission-critical software into a unified operational framework, Ondas is advancing next-generation border defense built for speed, scale, and operational resilience.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com,X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com, LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

