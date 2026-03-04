Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - TAG Oil Ltd. (TSXV: TAO) (OTCQB: TAOIF) (FSE: T0P) ("TAG Oil" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the grant of an aggregate of 11,850,000 stock options (the "Options") at a price of C$0.10 per common share to certain directors, officers, and personnel of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options have a term of five (5) years from the date of grant and will vest over a period of two (2) years.

The Company granted the Options as part of its ongoing long-term incentive program to align the interests of directors, officers, and personnel with those of shareholders, to incentivize performance, and to support the Company's operational and strategic objectives as it advances its drilling and development programs in Egypt.

About TAG Oil Ltd.

TAG Oil (http://www.tagoil.com/) is a Canadian based international oil and gas exploration company with a focus on operations and opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa.

