Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQX: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin treasury and institutional-grade core Lightning Network infrastructure company, is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to conduct, at the Company's discretion, a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB").

As of the date hereof, LQWD has 31,863,408 common shares issued and outstanding and the maximum number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB is approximately 2,605,548, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float.

The NCIB will commence on March 9, 2026, and will terminate on March 9, 2027, or such earlier date on which the maximum number of common shares permitted under the NCIB has been purchased. The Company reserves the right to terminate the NCIB at any time.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through the facilities of the TSXV in accordance with applicable TSXV rules and policies. LQWD has appointed Haywood Securities Inc. to conduct the NCIB on its behalf. The Company will pay the prevailing market price for any common shares purchased, and the actual number of shares purchased, and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company.

LQWD believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company's business, assets, and growth prospects. Accordingly, the Company believes that the repurchase of its common shares for cancellation under the NCIB may represent an attractive use of funds and a means of enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-domiciled reporting public company with offices in Vancouver, Canada, and Lugano, Switzerland. The Company has approximately 31.9 million shares outstanding, and 42.7 million shares fully diluted and maintains a strong balance sheet with no outstanding debt, convertible bonds, or debentures.

The Company's shares trade in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LQWD, and on the OTCQX Market in the United States under the symbol LQWDF.

LQWD is advancing Bitcoin adoption through the Lightning Network, a second-layer solution that enables instant, low-cost transactions at global scale. As one of the first companies dedicated to building, launching, and expanding core Lightning Network infrastructure, LQWD operates a network of enterprise-grade nodes and network liquidity which earn transaction fees.

With a strategic Bitcoin holding and infrastructure positioned for effectively unlimited scalability, LQWD offers investors unique exposure to both the potential long-term appreciation of Bitcoin and the emergence of Lightning-based payment technology.

For more information, please visit LQWD's website and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286111

Source: LQWD Technologies Corp.