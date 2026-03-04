FLYR Hospitality Announces New Alliance Partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the World's Largest Independent Hotel Brand

FLYR Hospitality becomes the latest addition to Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Alliance Partner Program, providing turnkey solutions to its global portfolio of independent luxury properties

LONDON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR Hospitality today announced its new affiliation with Preferred Hotels & Resorts as the latest addition to the brand's Alliance Partner Program. This partnership establishes FLYR Hospitality's position as the exclusively recommended provider of Revenue Management and Business Intelligence Solutions for Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties across the globe.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its dedication to offering guests authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences across its global portfolio of independent hotels and resorts. By aligning with FLYR Hospitality, Preferred Hotels & Resorts further solidifies its mission to provide best-in-class services and resources to its member properties.

"At Preferred Hotels & Resorts, we seek partners who share our dedication to empowering independent hotels," said Rhett Hirko, Senior Vice President of Revenue Optimization & Distribution, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. "FLYR's solutions offer meaningful support for commercial performance, and we're very excited to welcome them into our Alliance Partner Program."

Through this partnership, Preferred member hotels will be able to leverage FLYR Hospitality's Revenue Management and Business Intelligence solutions to unify commercial data, improve forecast accuracy, optimize pricing decisions, and increase visibility into demand trends and business drivers. Preferred Hotels & Resorts represents a diverse global portfolio of independent hotels across four distinctive collections, and FLYR Hospitality's platform will help teams translate that diversity into property-specific strategies that strengthen results and drive RevPAR across the portfolio.

"Preferred Hotels & Resorts is one of the most respected names in luxury and independent hospitality, and we're thrilled to be named their exclusively recommended provider of a fully integrated revenue optimization and business intelligence platform," stated Andrew Rubinacci, FLYR Hospitality's CCO. "Their commitment to individuality, service, and quality aligns perfectly with FLYR Hospitality's AI-native approach to commercial performance. Together, we'll help member hotels turn data into faster decisions, smarter pricing, and sustained revenue growth, without compromising what makes each property truly unique."

Representing more than 625 luxury hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups in over 80 countries, Preferred Hotels & Resorts brings strategic advantage to hotel owners, operators, and management companies through brand prestige and global operating scale, supporting the goals of its member hotels by providing strategic sales, integrated marketing solutions, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and solutions-focused products and services from trusted partners through its Alliance Partner Program.

About FLYR Hospitality

FLYR Hospitality is a leading provider of AI-driven revenue management, business intelligence, and commercial optimization solutions for the global hospitality industry. By unifying data, automation, and decision intelligence, FLYR Hospitality empowers hotel operators to unlock growth and efficiency at scale. Learn more at www.flyr.com/hospitality .

Media contact: hospitality-press@flyr.com