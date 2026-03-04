Anzeige
04.03.2026 14:54 Uhr
MEXC Partners with Ondo Finance to Launch Tokenized US Equities in Defense and Energy Sectors

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the fastest-growing global cryptocurrency exchange, redefining a user-first approach to digital assets through true zero-fee trading, today announced the launch of seven tokenized US equities across defense and energy sectors in partnership with Ondo Finance. The tokens are available for immediate trading on MEXC.

MEXC Partners with Ondo Finance to Launch Tokenized US Equities in Defense and Energy Sectors

The assets trade as ERC-20 smart contracts against USDT pairs, with two separate launch tranches at 12:00 UTC and 13:00 UTC on March 4, 2026, and withdrawals beginning March 5, 2026. Each token represents direct ownership of the underlying US equity, with holdings verified through quarterly third-party audits and held in regulated trust accounts. The offering includes LMTON/USDT, RTXON/USDT, BBAION/USDT, ACHRON/USDT, COPON/USDT, OXYON/USDT, and ONDSON/USDT.

Tokenized equities provide continuous trading access across geographies while removing position minimums and qualified investor restrictions. Defense and energy stocks have historically traded with wide bid-ask spreads and limited retail accessibility. This launch expands institutional-grade market access to MEXC's 15+ million users.

MEXC remains committed to delivering institutional-quality assets and infrastructure to the global retail and professional trading community. Full product details and real-time trading data available here.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.
MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925921/YT_thumb_Feb_4__2040.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-partners-with-ondo-finance-to-launch-tokenized-us-equities-in-defense-and-energy-sectors-302703944.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
