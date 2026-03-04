Omio launches Omio Business, a new work travel booking platform for small businesses

UK rollout combines trains, buses, flights, and hotels in one solution with no contract or monthly fee

BERLIN, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, today announces the launch of Omio Business, a new work travel platform designed specifically for small businesses, sole traders, and freelancers. Following a beta-phase in February, Omio Business is now live for customers in the United Kingdom. The platform brings together trains, buses, flights, and hotels into a single seamless solution, enabling business users to search, compare, and organise work trips quickly and cost-effectively.

Built under the trusted Omio brand, Omio Business extends the company's multimodal expertise into the SME segment. It combines Omio's global transport inventory across thousands of partners in 46 countries, with a new accommodation offering tailored to business users.

A new approach to business travel

For many small and growing businesses, organising work travel remains unnecessarily complex. Traditional Travel Management Companies are typically tailored to enterprise corporate clients, often involving contracts and processes that do not suit infrequent travel volumes. At the same time, booking directly with individual transport or hotel providers can be fragmented and time-consuming, with SMBs missing out on deals and discounts generally available for larger players, leading to disconnected experiences and burdensome financial processes.

Omio Business addresses this gap with a simplified platform that combines multimodal transport (flights, trains and buses) in a single search as well as accommodation in one place, removing administrative friction while bringing cost benefits and flexibility.

The platform is built around four core pillars:

- No monthly subscription or contract, no minimum spend, and no hidden fees Improved tracking - Corporate-first features such as VAT-compliant invoicing and centralised booking history with cost tracking, enabling business owners to stay in control and focus on growing their businesses

Secure payment options for personal or company cards are also integrated.

Jean-Francois Bessiron, Chief B2B Officer at Omio, said:

"Small businesses represent one of the most dynamic parts of today's economy, yet their travel needs have often been underserved. Traditional corporate travel solutions are primarily designed for large enterprises, while booking directly with multiple providers adds unnecessary complexity. Omio Business brings together multimodal transport and accommodation in one intelligent platform, giving growing teams a fast, transparent, and cost-effective way to organise work travel, so they can focus on running and growing their businesses. It extends the strength of the Omio brand into the SME segment and reflects our broader ambition to simplify travel at every level."

Omio Business is currently available for customers in the United Kingdom, with further market expansion planned for the coming months.

More information is available at https://www.omio.com/business

About Omio

