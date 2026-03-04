Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Alysa Liu Rings NYSE Bell After Winning Two Gold Medals

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 4th

  • Equities are volatile amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with President Trump saying late Tuesday that the U.S. will provide risk insurance to all maritime trade in the Persian Gulf.
  • Two-time Olympic gold-medalist figure skater Alysa Liu joined Kristen Scholer for an interview from the Rink at Rockefeller Center yesterday that will air on NYSE Live this morning.
  • Ronald McDonald House New York, The New York Rangers, and RBC Capital Markets will ring the Opening Bell to celebrate this week's 32nd Annual Skate with the Greats.
  • Baruch Toledano of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a digital intelligence platform, will join NYSE Live to break down the results of its most recent Generative AI Brand Visibility Index Report.

Opening Bell
Ronald McDonald House NY, in partnership with RBC Capital Markets and the New York Rangers, celebrates the 32nd Annual Skate with the Greats.

Closing Bell
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) rings the NYSE Closing Bell

Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) at the NYSE on March 3

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926017/NYSE_March_4_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2926016/NYSE_Dan_Meuser.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5836174/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-alysa-liu-rings-nyse-bell-after-winning-two-gold-medals-302703953.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
