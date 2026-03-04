Accu-Time Systems Announces Strategic Integration with Connecteam for Seamless Workforce Management

The collaboration brings enterprise-grade stride80 time clocks to the Connecteam ecosystem, offering businesses a unified solution for high-accuracy attendance and real-time data sync.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Accu-Time Systems (ATS), a leading provider of employee time collection solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Connecteam, the all-in-one platform for managing distributed workforces. This collaboration integrates Connecteam's workforce management system with Accu-Time Systems' stride80 employee time clocks-delivering a unified, accurate, and secure way to collect employee time for payroll processing.

Through this integration, employee punches recorded on stride80 time clocks are automatically transmitted to Connecteam's time tracking system in real time. The result is a streamlined data flow that eliminates manual entry, reduces payroll errors, and saves organizations valuable administrative time.

"By integrating Connecteam's platform with the reliability and durability of our stride80 clock, we're offering customers a new level of confidence in their workforce data," said Ryan McColgan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Accu-Time Systems. "This partnership supports our shared mission to simplify time and attendance tracking while improving accuracy for businesses of all sizes."

"We're excited to partner with Accu-Time Systems to offer our customers a powerful physical time clock solution," said Yuval Magid, Chief Operating Officer of Connecteam. "This has been a long time coming. We recognize that some customers require a physical time clock that integrates with Connecteam, whether for fingerprint or facial recognition clock-ins, or for other operational needs. Our partnership with Accu-Time Systems enables our customers to benefit from expanded capabilities while maintaining a unified and seamless product experience."

The collaboration strengthens both companies' commitment to open integrations and customer choice within the HR technology ecosystem. Existing and new customers can explore the integration and get setup information through the Connecteam's integration page.

For additional details on the ATS-Connecteam integration, visit the Accu-Time Systems page or contact sales@accu-time.com.

About Accu-Time Systems: Accu-Time Systems, an AMANO company, is a leading provider of employee time tracking solutions. Specializing in innovative technologies, ATS simplifies and optimizes workforce management processes. The company's commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction continues to shape the future of employee time tracking. ATS offers a range of time clock options, including touch and non-touch time clocks, biometrics, proximity, and swipe card technologies. Additionally, ATS provides TimeCom, a cloud-based time-tracking solution capable of collecting and transmitting employee data between ATS time clocks, Connecteam Technologies, and other leading ERP, HCM, and WFM applications

About Connecteam: Connecteam is an all-in-one workforce management platform built specifically for deskless and frontline teams. Trusted by over 80,000 businesses worldwide, Connecteam helps companies streamline daily operations with tools for employee scheduling, time tracking, payroll, task management, internal communication, HR, and compliance - all from a single, easy-to-use mobile app.

