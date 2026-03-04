British Library Selects Preservica for Large-Scale Digital Preservation Program

OXFORD, UK AND BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Preservica , the leader in AI-powered Active Digital Preservation , today announced that it has been selected by the British Library to provide a Digital Preservation Repository solution and project implementation services to support the long-term preservation and management of the Library's extensive, petabyte- scale digital collections.

Following a formal procurement and evaluation process, Preservica will deliver a secure, cloud-based Digital Preservation platform to support the continuous acquisition, management, and long-term preservation of the Library's diverse and expanding digital collections - including e-books, e-journals, sound recordings, UK websites, eTheses, digitised heritage materials and more - strengthening its ability to safeguard digital content for future generations.

"Robust and secure Digital Preservation is essential for the effective custodianship, management and long-term readability of modern digital library collections," said Dr Maureen Pennock, Head of Digital Collection Management at the British Library. "Preservica's proven Digital Preservation platform and project implementation expertise stood out in our selection process, especially for our exceptionally diverse, large-scale and growing digital collection. This investment restores and strengthens our long-term digital collecting capability."

The British Library is one of the largest libraries in the world, holding more than 170 million items and adding approximately three million new items annually. Under the Legal Deposit Libraries (Non-Print Works) Regulations 2013, the Library continuously acquires a growing volume of digital content.

"National libraries operate at an extraordinary scale and responsibility," said Mike Quinn, CEO of Preservica. "They depend on secure, deep domain expertise and robust infrastructure built for longevity. We are proud to support the British Library with a preservation environment designed to protect and sustain the UK's published and documentary heritage for generations."

The British Library joins other major national and research libraries, including the New York Public Library, the Library and Archives of Canada (LAC) and the National Library of Australia, that use Preservica's Active Digital Preservation platform to support enterprise-grade, long-term stewardship of digital collections.

About the British Library

We are the national library of the UK and we are here for everyone. Our shelves hold over 170 million items - a living collection that gets bigger every day. Although our roots extend back centuries, we aim to collect everything published in the UK today, tomorrow and far into the future. Our trusted experts care for this collection and open it up for everyone to spark new discoveries, ideas and to help people do incredible things.

We have millions of books, and much more besides. Our London and Yorkshire sites hold collections ranging from newspapers and maps to sound recordings, patents, academic journals, as well as a copy of every UK domain website and blog. Our public spaces provide a place to research, to meet friends, to start up a new business or simply to get inspired by visiting our galleries and events. We work with partners and libraries across the UK and the world to make sure that as many people as possible have the chance to use and explore our collections, events and expertise. And we're always open online, along with more and more of our digitised collection. See: www.bl.uk

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's AI-powered Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure high-value information can always be quickly found, trusted and actioned for FOI, regulatory compliance, legal, brand and AI needs.

Developed in collaboration with Microsoft, Preserve365, simplifies compliance and AI adoption by making the archiving, Digital Preservation and discovery of long-term and permanent records a seamless part of everyday Microsoft 365 and Microsoft SharePoint workflows. This embedded approach empowers Microsoft customers to maximize existing software investments such as Power Automate and Copilot to automate archiving, reduce cost and risk, simplify discovery and build a foundation of trusted AI-ready long-term content.

