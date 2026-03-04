Ritani Launches "Diamond Dash" Promotion with Up to 45% Off

Just in Time for Spring Proposals and Seasonal Style Refresh

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Spring is a season of new beginnings - and Ritani is celebrating with major savings during its highly anticipated Diamond Dash event. For a limited time, customers can enjoy 30% off lab-grown diamonds, engagement ring settings, wedding rings, fine jewelry, lab-grown diamond jewelry, and gemstone jewelry, plus 45% off select lab-grown diamonds and 5% off natural diamonds.

As proposal season heats up, the Diamond Dash event gives couples the opportunity to say "yes" with exceptional savings on engagement rings and wedding bands. With 30% off lab-grown diamonds and settings, customers can create a custom ring that reflects their style while maximizing value. For those seeking even greater savings, select lab-grown diamonds are available at an extraordinary 45% off.

"Spring is one of the most popular times of year for proposals and weddings," said Marisa de la Torre, Director of eCommerce at Ritani. "The Diamond Dash promotion allows couples to invest in the ring of their dreams while taking advantage of significant savings."

In addition to bridal jewelry, the event extends to fine jewelry and lab-grown diamond jewelry - perfect for refreshing your collection as the seasons change. From everyday staples to statement pieces, customers can enjoy 30% off styles designed to shine all spring long.

Celebrate Meaningful Moments with Gemstone Jewelry

Also included in the Diamond Dash promotion is 30% off gemstone jewelry, offering customers a personalized way to celebrate love and family. Gemstone pieces continue to grow in popularity for their ability to tell a unique story.

Customers are increasingly choosing designs that combine:

Children's birthstones in a meaningful piece for mothers

His-and-hers birthstones for husbands and wives

Matching stones for couples

Best friends' or sisters' birthstones for a lasting keepsake

With vibrant color and deep personal significance, gemstone jewelry is an ideal gift for spring birthdays, anniversaries, Mother's Day, or simply as a thoughtful surprise.

Natural Diamond Savings

For those who prefer natural diamonds, Ritani is offering 5% off natural diamonds during the promotion - making it easier than ever to select a timeless, heirloom-quality stone.

A Limited-Time Opportunity

The Diamond Dash event is available for a limited time, making now the perfect moment to plan a spring proposal, upgrade your wedding bands, or add meaningful new pieces to your jewelry collection.

Customers can shop the full Diamond Dash promotion online and explore custom design options, signature styles, and exclusive savings before the event concludes.

For more information, visit Ritani.com.

Contact Information

Marisa Delatorre

marisad@ritani.com

1.888.974.8264

SOURCE: Ritani

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/ritani-launches-%22diamond-dash%22-promotion-with-up-to-45-off-1143417