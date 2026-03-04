Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PNW4 | ISIN: US10948W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B9
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 18:19
44,800 Euro
-3,45 % -1,600
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,20047,20015:43
0,0000,00015:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC44,800-3,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.