Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) officially welcomes speakers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its upcoming medical device standards conference, AAMI neXus 2026.

Dr. Michelle Tarver, Director of FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), will deliver a keynote at the conference. Attendees will join Tarver on Friday, April 17, 2026, to learn about "The Intersecting Roles of Regulations and Standards in Ensuring Patient Safety."

AAMI neXus 2026 will convene numerous FDA experts like Tarver, as well as industry leaders, global regulators, standards developers, and innovators from across the medtech ecosystem. Conference programming will focus on topics shaping regulatory-ready standards, sterilization innovation, IEC 60601 updates, and emerging risks in AI and data integrity.

"As the convergence of maturing and emerging technologies accelerates, the impact on healthcare grows more profound. This rapid evolution makes the discussion, development, and global harmonization of standards more essential than ever," noted neXus convener Timothy Hsu, AAMI Vice President of Industry and Emerging Technologies.

The three leaders added that the discussions happening within the neXus community will "shape the future of safe, effective, and reliable healthcare technology worldwide."

Shape the Future of Health Technology at AAMI neXus 2026

AAMI neXus 2026 will take place from April 14 to 17, 2026, at the Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia. The conference will convene the global medical device standards and regulatory community for a series of keynotes, interactive panel sessions, and breakout meetings. AAMI neXus will include FDA and industry speakers leading collaborative discussions on:

Regulatory subjects such as predetermined change control plans, regulatory-ready standards, and ASCA.

AI implementation and best practices.

Industrial sterilization, and alternatives to ethylene oxide (EO).

Medical device standards development, including AAMI, ISO, and IEC standards.

Wearables, data integrity, and medical device cybersecurity.

AAMI neXus save the date

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12030/286162_bc36d70d14c2080d_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286162

Source: Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation