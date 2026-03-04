TrailerPress KitGoogle PlayApp StoreMY.GAMES Platform

MY.GAMES, a leading international video game developer and publisher, has announced a collaboration between its mobile tactical shooter Tacticool and the iconic cooperative heist franchise PAYDAY. The collaboration will introduce a limited-time in-game event that brings PAYDAY-inspired characters, mechanics, and cosmetics into Tacticool's "Bank Robbery" mode.

The Tacticool x PAYDAY Robbery Rush Event takes place on March 4 till March 25, delivering a fresh gameplay experience that blends fast-paced battles with the unmistakable style of one of the most recognizable heist franchises in gaming featuring the Secure Capital Bank (SCB)-inspired heist experience within Tacticool's Bank Robbery mode.

As part of the collaboration, the event introduces Wolf, a new Epic Operator inspired by PAYDAY's infamous crew. Wolf is a mobile damage dealer designed for aggressive playstyles. His signature super weapon enables players to control key areas of the battlefield and, when combined effectively with team tactics, provides a significant advantage in combat. Wolf will be available as premium content during the event.

The collaboration also brings a major update to Tacticool's Bank Robbery mode with the introduction of a brand-new mask system:

Players can select masks at the start of each match

Each mask grants unique perks that influence playstyle and tactical decisions

The mask system will be introduced as part of the Robbery Rush event update and will be available to all players in the mode. In addition, cosmetic mask variations will be obtainable throughout the event via progression and event-specific rewards.

Event Rewards and Cosmetics

The Tacticool x PAYDAY event features a variety of themed cosmetic items and rewards, including:

New PAYDAY-inspired avatars

A unique weapon skin Flame Mask

"Tacticons" expressive in-game emotion stickers

Cosmetic mask variations

Additional visual items created specifically for the event

The event will introduce a dedicated Event Pass, available exclusively during the limited-time period. It will include a Free Tier where players can earn valuable resources through progression, as well as an Elite tier featuring additional rewards and premium items such as weapons, weapon skins, and more.

Tacticool is available on Android, iOS, and PC platforms.

