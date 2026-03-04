Enhanced Partner Experience, AI-Powered Cybersecurity Innovation and Expanded Enablement Earn Top Channel Recognition

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has awarded the Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network with a 5-star rating in its 2026 Partner Program Guide, marking the eleventh consecutive year Bitdefender has achieved the guide's highest distinction.

"Being included in the 2026 CRN Partner Program Guide reflects how today's technology vendors are rethinking their partner programs to keep pace with a rapidly evolving channel," said Jennifer Follett, vice president, U.S. content, executive editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As solution providers navigate new customer demands, business models and technologies, this annual guide serves as a critical resource for identifying vendors that are investing in programs designed to drive long-term growth and shared success. The guide delivers meaningful insight into what sets each partner program apart, helping solution providers make confident, strategic partnership decisions."

For the 2026 Partner Program Guide, CRN's research team evaluated vendors on the strength and scope of their channel programs, including training and enablement, pre-and post-sales support, marketing resources, technical assistance and ongoing communication. The guide serves as an essential benchmark for managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and systems integrators seeking technology partners that demonstrate sustained investment in partner success within an increasingly dynamic channel ecosystem.

The Bitdefender Partner Advantage Network supports tens of thousands of channel partners globally, enabling them to deliver powerful cybersecurity solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technologies. At the core is Bitdefender GravityZone, a unified security, risk management and compliance platform that delivers Dynamic Attack Surface Reduction (DASR), extended endpoint detection and response (XDR), cloud native security, and managed detection and response (MDR) services to thousands of organizations worldwide.

Channel partners benefit from a comprehensive ecosystem of support, including sales and marketing tools, dedicated account management, financial incentives, streamlined deal registration, lead programs, certification and hands-on training, as well as access to the Bitdefender knowledge base and online MSP community. The intuitive PAN portal further enhances engagement with co-branded assets and integrated campaign management capabilities that accelerate pipeline growth, strengthen brand visibility, and drive measurable revenue impact.

Throughout 2025, Bitdefender strengthened its channel program to align more closely with evolving market needs. Enhancements included improvements to the Deal Registration process, expanded Not for Resale (NFR) benefits, enhanced enablement programs and the introduction of a new top Platinum tier to recognize high-performing partners. These updates were designed to streamline partner engagement, increase profitability and provide greater flexibility in delivering value-added services.

Additionally, the company launched several new solutions that channel partners can leverage to expand their security offerings, including GravityZone PHASR standalone (Proactive Hardening and Attack Surface Reduction), the industry's first endpoint security solution that combines dynamic, behavior-based security hardening with real-time threat intelligence, as well as GravityZone Data Lake, and GravityZone EASM (External Attack Surface Management).

Bitdefender further enhanced the overall partner experience, offering expanded opportunities for partners to test and deploy Bitdefender solutions within their own infrastructure. These initiatives are designed to deepen technical expertise, strengthen go-to-market execution and expand regional engagement.

"Channel partners are on the front lines of cybersecurity, helping organizations stop threats, reduce risk and meet compliance requirements in an increasingly complex threat landscape," said Nathan Adams, senior director, channel partners, North America, at Bitdefender. "They need security partners that proactively prevent threats, deliver deep visibility and operational simplicity, and offer the enablement, incentives and support required to drive long-term growth. Earning CRN's 5-Star rating for the eleventh consecutive year reflects our continued commitment to equipping partners with the technology and resources they need to succeed."

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

