Unleash, the open-source FeatureOps company, today announced a $35 million Series B financing led by One Peak, with participation from existing investors Spark Capital, Frontline Ventures, and Firstminute Capital. The new funding will be used to accelerate product innovation and global expansion as enterprises confront the opportunities and risks of AI-accelerated software delivery.

AI has dramatically accelerated software development, creating a generational opportunity for anyone in an enterprise to turn ideas, prompts, and prototypes into applications. But AI has also outpaced the systems designed to control software delivery. DORA research shows that a 25% rise in AI adoption correlates with a 7% drop in software stability. Enterprises are shipping code 2-3x faster with AI, yet outages caused by uncontrolled feature rollouts and missing kill switches are costing businesses millions in lost revenue, prolonged customer downtime, and brand damage. FeatureOps is emerging as the missing operational layer, giving enterprises real-time control over what turns on, who sees it, and how quickly it can be rolled back when AI-generated code moves faster than traditional governance can keep up.

"When AI-generated code is in production, and something breaks, every minute of downtime costs you revenue and customers," said Egil Østhus, CEO and co-founder. "You need the ability to diagnose, fix, and recover immediately. The Unleash open-source FeatureOps platform gives you that control, and we've proven it works in the world's most highly regulated industries."

The tension between speed and stability is increasingly felt inside engineering teams.

"Developers are still the ones who get called at 2 am when something goes wrong," said Ivar Østhus, CTO and creator of Unleash. "You've got engineers shipping faster than ever, but also more stressed than ever because they have less visibility into what's actually running in production. We give them that visibility so they can still move fast, but they know exactly what's live and can release it or kill it in seconds."

Designed for high-compliance environments, Unleash is the world's largest open-source FeatureOps platform with over 13,000 GitHub stars and 40 million downloads. As highlighted at Unleash's recent user conference, by providing a transparent, enterprise-grade framework for FeatureOps, Unleash has become a system of record for organizations like Prudential, Lloyds Banking Group, Wayfair and Lenovo who must balance AI-driven speed with enterprise-grade governance at scale:

"At Wayfair, code velocity has exploded. Developers are pushing huge amounts of AI-assisted code, and reviews are moving to production quicker than ever. But here's the paradox: speed is up, but reliability is down. AI is accelerating risk because it is almost impossible for QA teams to keep up. This is where FeatureOps comes in. At our scale, a single unchecked release could cause major revenue loss," said Kiriti Dhanai, Site Reliability Engineer, Wayfair at UnleashCon.

With this Series B, Unleash will accelerate its investment in autonomous end-to-end feature management and full-stack experimentation, providing the industry's first fail-safe release infrastructure to bridge the gap between AI speed and human responsibility.

"AI is transforming the way and speed at which software is built, and the enterprises that win will be the ones that can harness that speed effectively," said Christoph Mayer, Partner at One Peak. "Unleash provides the control layer that allows companies to innovate faster while maintaining governance and reliability. That combination is incredibly powerful."

The Series B brings Unleash's total funding to $51.5M. Since its Series A in 2022, Unleash has:

Doubled annual recurring revenue for the last three years with an NRR of 140%.

for the last three years with an NRR of 140%. Crossed the 500 paying customers mark.

mark. Exceeded 40 million total downloads , a significant increase in global footprint.

, a significant increase in global footprint. Surpassed 13,000 GitHub stars, maintaining its position as the world's largest open-source feature management ecosystem.

maintaining its position as the world's largest open-source feature management ecosystem. Powered billions of daily feature flag evaluations for organizations worldwide.

for organizations worldwide. Rapidly expanded its enterprise customer base , with a focus on highly regulated sectors including Financial Services and Global Retail.

, with a focus on highly regulated sectors including Financial Services and Global Retail. Established FeatureOps as a critical category for organizations scaling AI-generated software.

About Unleash

Unleash is the enterprise FeatureOps platform that brings Autonomous Feature Management to modern software delivery. Built for the AI era, Unleash gives organizations real-time control over how software behaves in production, enabling controlled releases, full-stack experimentation, and surgical rollbacks at scale. Trusted by enterprises including Lloyds Bank, Prudential, Wayfair, Lenovo, and Mercadona, Unleash supports the scale and operational complexity of the world's largest and most innovative organizations.

About One Peak

One Peak is a leading growth equity firm with $4bn in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network of exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. In addition to Unleash, One Peak's investments include Akur8, Ardoq, Cymulate, Datarails, Deepki, Docplanner, emnify, iplicit, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4j, PandaDoc, Sparta, and many others.

To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech.

