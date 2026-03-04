On the Path to $100M: Pigment Launches AI Intent Modeling

The AI-native platform's new patent-pending Modeler Agent enables enterprises to build and evolve complex planning models at record speed.

As over half of new customers migrate from legacy systems, Pigment continues to redefine enterprise decision-making for the modern era.

PARIS, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment , the AI business planning and performance management platform, today announced it is approaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), having doubled ARR for the third consecutive year. This momentum reflects a broader industry shift toward AI-first planning platforms built for continuous change. In 2025, 56% of Pigment's new customers migrated from a legacy vendor to Pigment, as enterprises replaced planning systems that can't keep up with today's speed and complexity.

That shift is being accelerated by Pigment's introduction of intent modeling which is powered by its new Modeler Agent. This agent is a fundamentally new way to build and evolve planning models and applications, turning an often weeks or months long process into hours or even minutes. Rather than starting with manual, heavy configuration, teams describe the outcome they want and the Modeler Agent translates that intent into governed, production-ready models and applications.

Pigment's growth is clear market validation that this transition is already underway and accelerating:

56% of new customers have migrated from legacy vendors to Pigment in the past year

Pigment's enterprise customer base grew with leaders like Unilever, Anthropic, Siemens and more choosing Pigment

57% of new revenue now comes from enterprise customers

"Businesses can't afford to wait weeks or months for models to catch up with reality," said Eleonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-Founder, Pigment. "The Modeler Agent is a fundamentally different proposition: not a better way to do what legacy planning software has always done, but a complete reimagining of what's possible. When teams can describe what they need in natural language and have a production-ready model in record speed planning becomes a genuine competitive advantage and the difference between an organization that can keep up with the pace of change and those that get left behind."

Bringing Intent Modeling to the Enterprise

With intent modeling, Pigment is removing the biggest bottleneck in enterprise planning: the time and specialized expertise required to manually build and update models when the business changes. In legacy systems, even small changes can break models, force reconfiguration, or trigger rebuilds from scratch, slowing decisions, delaying insights, and making planning fragile in the face of constant change.

Now, instead of relying on a technical expert to manually build the structure of a model, write formulas, and check the logic, teams simply describe the outcome they want in natural language. The Modeler Agent translates this into governed, production ready models and applications. Unlike generic AI tools, it's purpose built for enterprise planning and understands business context: metrics, formulas, data relationships, and governance constraints.

Designed for enterprise safety, the Modeler Agent owns the logic and structure of the applications it generates, enforcing guardrails, automated validation, role-based permissions, and auditable change history so updates follow best practices and won't inadvertently break existing models.

With the Modeler Agent, business teams can:

Build complex planning models and applications from scratch in minutes, using natural language

complex planning models and applications from scratch in minutes, using natural language Extend and evolve models continuously by adding new use cases, and updating assumptions as the business changes

models continuously by adding new use cases, and updating assumptions as the business changes Ask questions about metrics, formulas and dependencies to understand and document how applications work

The impact is dramatically shorter time to value, a much lower barrier to modeling beyond technical experts, and the ability to model scenarios and use cases teams simply wouldn't have attempted - or invested the time to build - before. Because models can evolve continuously as the business changes, organizations gain a new level of agility without the reimplementation cycles that slow planning down today.

What starts with planning models can expand into building any business applications in Pigment that require structured logic and governed data. This positions Pigment not only as a planning platform, but as a foundation for enterprise business applications.

"The Modeler Agent has exceeded expectations," said Jack Silvert, Strategic Finance, Business Systems and Operations, Figma. "What used to take hours of designing, modeling and framework building can now be done in minutes. We can spin up ideas quickly, share them with stakeholders earlier, and iterate faster. It's like having a sparring partner in your back pocket: you can describe what you want in plain English and it produces Pigment-ready outputs grounded in the context of our business, so we spend our time refining instead of starting from zero."

"I've been excited about the Modeler Agent since I first heard about it, and it's already proven to be a strong thought partner. I can describe my intent and the agent immediately scopes the work - mapping out data metrics, assumptions, and background calculations - which handles the 25-50% of the upfront structure that usually takes hours to build. I think all model building is going to be agent-assisted here on out." - Zane Olfert, Strategic Finance Manager, ClickUp.

A New, Unified AI Experience

The Modeler Agent is part of a reinvented Pigment AI experience that brings all agents into a single place in the platform, making planning and analysis more intuitive and accessible for customers.

This unified experience includes an upgraded Analyst Agent that now operates in conversational mode, and has enhanced capabilities such as code execution, which enables users to explore data, refine analysis, and generate reports through progressive conversation. Analysts can convert validated conversations into automated Missions, transforming exploratory analysis into recurring, governed workflows. This replaces rigid, upfront prompt writing with an iterative path from exploration to automation.

Pigment is also introducing Custom Agents, allowing organizations to configure AI agents around their specific processes, terminology, and internal knowledge. Teams can define how agents behave, what knowledge they use, and which capabilities they can access, ensuring AI reflects how each organization works while remaining fully aligned with Pigment's governance and permission model.

The Engine Powering Enterprise AI

Intent modeling and Pigment's agentic capabilities are only possible because of Pigment's patent-pending engine designed specifically for enterprise AI. Unlike legacy architectures where intelligence is retrofitted onto outdated systems, Pigment's engine provides the foundation AI requires to operate at scale:

Unified, governed data and shared business context, so agents and humans operate on the same definitions, permissions, and understanding across the entire organization

Real-time dynamic modeling so structure and logic can evolve continuously, enabling the Modeler Agent to build and refine models as the business grows and conditions change

Elastic scale to handle dynamic AI workloads for consistent performance

