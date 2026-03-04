Altruist Biologics Launches Altru-CON High-Concentration Formulation Platform to Accelerate Biologics Development

Altru-CON harnesses proprietary excipient blends and expertise to maximize drug delivery and stability through high-concentration formulation.

The platform can reduce IND timelines to under nine months and achieve stable formulation for up to 200 mg/mL subcutaneous administration.

HANGZHOU, China, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Altruist Biologics, an Innovent Biologics subsidiary and world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), recently announced the launch of Altru-CON, a high-concentration formulation technology platform, designed to accelerate the development and commercialization of high-dose biologics. The platform enables protein concentrations of up to 200 mg/mL and achieves an over two-fold viscosity reduction.

As the global biologics industry advances toward higher drug concentrations and more patient-friendly delivery formats, Altru-CON delivers dual breakthroughs in both concentration and stability. Powered by a high-throughput screening approach and an intelligent excipient optimization system incorporating more than 30 excipient combinations, the platform enables stable formulations ranging from 100 to 200 mg/mL, while maintaining a low viscosity suitable for subcutaneous administration.

High-concentration biologics present significant technical hurdles, including protein-on-protein interactions, viscosity control, and long-term stability, which can complicate manufacturing and increase risks of immunogenicity. The platform's enhanced concentration translates to greater flexibility in injection volume, reduced dosing frequency, and simplified cold chain logistics, while enhancing drug substance and drug product manufacturing efficiency and shortening IND submission timelines.

Additionally, Altruist integrates high-throughput screening of more then 40 buffer systems to predict viscosity and aggregation risks. This structured development approach enhances candidate selection, reduces late-stage reformulation risk, and improves overall probability of success. To date, Altruist has supported one approved high-concentration product, two late-stage clinical programs, six early-stage clinical programs and 10 preclinical projects.

Dr. Kaisong Zhou, Chairman and CEO of Altruist Biologics, said, "Altru-CON represents a strategic expansion of our high-concentration formulation capabilities, supporting next-generation biologics from low to ultra-high concentrations with improved stability and viscosity control. Through our integrated drug product formulation experience and client-centric approach, we are committed to supporting our partners accelerate progress and deliver advanced therapies to patients with confidence."

About Altruist Biologics

Altruist Biologics is a reliable CDMO service provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Innovent Biologics, focusing on the development, clinical and commercial manufacturing of antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody drug conjugates, and other drugs. From cell line development to aseptic fill-finish, we are committed to supporting our clients develop affordable and high-quality biopharmaceuticals for the benefit of patients worldwide. With our state-of-the-art, CGMP-compliant facilities and operations based in China, Altruist Biologics offers a 60KL total capacity at its Suzhou site, which meets global regulatory standards from the NMPA, FDA, and EMA, and commenced partial operations at our Hangzhou with the completion of four 20,000-liter bioreactors, the first and largest of its kind in China. The Hangzhou site will hold a total capacity of 172KL upon completion. Guided by the values of "Perseverance for Altruism, Ingenuity for Sustainability," we continuously strengthen our capabilities and quality systems in line with anticipated market and customer needs to provide the most efficient and cost-effective services.

