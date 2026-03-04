HONG KONG, Mar 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 42nd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opens today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) and runs for five consecutive days until 8 March. It is held concurrently with the 12th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show which opened on Monday (2 March) at AsiaWorld-Expo and concludes on 6 March. The two shows bring together some 4,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, forming the world's largest one-stop jewellery marketplace.Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'Alongside the expanded Hall of Fame, the show will feature the debut of the Hard Pure Gold Pavilion and the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Pavilion. Furthermore, Uzbekistan is participating for the first time with a delegation of 10 companies, showcasing a wide range of gold jewellery. Through diversified exhibit profiles, we aim to create more collaboration opportunities for the industry and reinforce Hong Kong's status as a global jewellery trading hub.'Kent Wong, Chairman of the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee, said: 'Hong Kong is an international trade and sourcing centre and our twin jewellery shows play a pivotal role. Continuing the successful 'Two Shows, Two Venues' format, the fairs attract global jewellery professionals for sourcing and networking, helping the industry capture the latest global market trends.'International brands converge, key zones expandAt the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, the Hall of Fame has expanded by over 40%, welcoming more renowned international jewellery brands. Among them, Turkish exhibitor Hosgor Kuyumculuk Mucevherat Ticaret Limited Sirketi (Booth: CEC 3BD15) presents a 35.5-carat diamond necklace that combines exquisite craftsmanship with brilliant radiance. Another highlight is the Hall of Extraordinary, which features exhibitors such as Hong Kong's Glamour Fine Jewelry Enterprise Company (Booth: CEC GHC16), showcasing a bracelet featuring Colombian emeralds paired with diamonds and rubies in a radiant and luxurious style.New pavilions highlight oriental aestheticsWith hard pure gold technologies gaining popularity in the Chinese Mainland, the Hard Pure Gold Pavilion (Booth: CEC 3E-F02) features 11 exhibitors organised by the World Gold Council. The pavilion showcases innovative techniques that produce harder, lighter and brighter gold pieces capable of setting a variety of gemstones. Also, the Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Pavilion highlights crossover craftsmanship between jewellery setting and watchmaking.The fairs also feature several events celebrating oriental aesthetics. Today, the Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited presented the awards for the Hong Kong International Fashion Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition. The competition encourages designers to create culturally rich and commercially viable gold jewellery for the ASEAN and the Middle East markets. Tomorrow (5 March) will see the awards presentation of the inaugural International Fei Cui Jewellery Design Competition, organised by the Hong Kong Jade Association, honouring designers who skilfully blend jadeite with global cultural elements.Antique treasures and cuttingedge designAntique jewellery remains highly soughtafter by collectors and highend customers for its historical value and craftsmanship. The Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria presents an array of rare pieces, including a bicolour enamel diamond piece from World Coins Co., Ltd. (Booth: CEC CHN12), with a history spanning over a century.Design pieces are equally captivating, the Designer Galleria welcomes 10 Korean designers this year. Together with the Young Jewellery Designer Arena, participated by the Asia Pacific Creator Association and the Asia Jewelry Culture Design and Crafts Association, about 50 designer exhibitors will showcase their diverse creativities in the fairground.The HKTDC continues to nurture local talents in the jewellery industry. In partnership with the Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association, Hong Kong Jewelry Manufacturers' Association, and Diamond Federation of Hong Kong, the 27th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition returns under the theme 'Pure Elegance ' Natural Beauty', offering a stage for local professional designers and students. The awards ceremony will be held tomorrow (5 March) at the HKCEC, with winning pieces on display to demonstrate innovative design.Ecommerce and technology empower industry growthTo help exhibitors expand into the Chinese Mainland market and develop their online sales channels, the fairs continue the collaboration with Taobao Tmall. For the first time, the fairs also welcome Douyin, partnering with influencers and KOLs for onsite live streaming to promote exhibitors' products. On 7 March, a seminar will feature experts discussing the latest online marketing trends and tactics.Another seminar on 5 March will explore how AI and new technologies enhance competitiveness, optimise production, and drive product innovation in the jewellery industry.Engaging events to connect and inspireA diverse lineup of events will be held to foster industry dialogue. These include a seminar by Dr Jack Ogden, a distinguished British historian and jewellery authority, who will analyse the evolution of jewellery craftsmanship and changing aesthetic tastes throughout history. The jewellery parades will highlight themes such as intangible cultural heritage jewellery, curated selections from the Antique & Vintage Jewellery Galleria, as well as highlights from the Hall of Extraordinary, Designer Galleria, and gold jewellery.Full list of the winning entries from Hong Kong International Fashion Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition: https://bit.ly/46B5edLPhoto download: https://bit.ly/46GadtLThe 42nd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show opens today at the HKCEC, alongside the 12th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show at AWE, together gathering around 4,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regionsAnthony Lam, Chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (front row, centre); Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (front row, fifth right); Sophia Chong, Executive Director of the HKTDC (front row, fifth left); Kent Wong, Chairman of the HKTDC twin jewellery shows' Fair Organising Committee (front row, fourth right); Winston Chow, Chairman of the HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee (front row, fourth left), and other officiating guests attended today's networking receptionThe Hall of Fame has expanded by over 40% this year, featuring more international brandsThe World Gold Council debuts the Hard Pure Gold Pavilion, featuring 11 exhibitors to showcase innovative hard pure gold craftsmanship to international buyersThe Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Pavilion makes its first appearance, exhibiting luxury timepieces that integrate jewellery setting craftsmanshipShenzhen Meifei Precious Metals Co Ltd (Booth: CEC 3EE02) presents 24K gold necklaces themed around oriental palatial and modern Chinese styles, employing six traditional gold techniquesHong Kong exhibitor Present Watch & Jewelry (Booth: CEC 1CON019) showcases a diamond wristwatch inspired by the Northern Song masterpiece 'Ode to the Lotus', with a dial crafted to evoke a lotus pondTurkish brand Zen Diamond (Booth: CEC 3BC12), which appointed global celebrity Jennifer Lopez as its ambassador in 2025, presents a series of diamond pieces at the showHong Kong designer Austy Lee (Booth: CEC 1EF32) launches a zebra inspired bangle for the Year of the HorseWinners of the Hong Kong International Fashion Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition pictured at the award ceremony with distinguished guestsHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Winnie Kan Tel: (852) 2584 4055 Email: winnie.wy.kan@hktdc.orgKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.