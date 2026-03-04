Inogen Alliance: Global EHS and Sustainability Conferences To Attend in 2026

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Remaining informed about new trends and innovations in environment, health, safety, (EHS) and sustainability is crucial for industry professionals dedicated to continuously enhancing their company's processes and initiatives.

There are a multitude of upcoming EHS and Sustainability events across the globe that can serve as invaluable resources for gaining fresh insights, identifying new trends, and ultimately contributing to a safer and more environmentally friendly workplace and planet. From interactive sessions to inspirational presentations and networking opportunities, here is a brief compilation of global EHS and sustainability conferences and events that should be on your radar for 2026.

Asia

Sustainability Week Asia

Date: 25-26 March

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Event Details: The 5th annual Sustainability Week Asia brings together 1,000 sustainability leaders, purpose-driven consumers, and business decision-makers in Bangkok to accelerate the transition to net zero. As Asia-Pacific's rapid economic growth, significant investment in renewables, and diverse ecosystems position the region to lead the race to a greener future, this event offers practical case studies, in-depth panels, private roundtables, and high-impact networking to support rapid, real-world business transformation.

Website: https://events.economist.com/sustainability-week-asia/

EREE 2026 - 2026 8th International Conference on Environment, Resources and Energy Engineering

Date: 5-7 October

Location: Singapore

Event Details: As environmental pollution intensifies and the demand for practical, cost-effective solutions grows, advancing innovative technologies in Resources, Environmental & Energy Engineering has never been more critical. EREE 2026 provides a premier platform for academic exchange, bringing together specialists, researchers, and scholars to share ideas, present breakthroughs, and explore emerging challenges across environment, resources, and energy engineering.

From solar energy and renewable resources to natural environment protection and sustainable systems design, the conference fosters collaboration across disciplines-encouraging fresh perspectives, meaningful dialogue, and the discovery of powerful synergies that can drive real-world environmental and energy solutions.

Website: https://www.eree.org/

The Health & Safety Event Asia

Date: 10-12 November

Location: Singapore

Event details: Join 3,000+ health and safety professionals for a dynamic event designed to advance best practices, showcase emerging trends, and share proven strategies shaping the future of workplace safety. Connect with leading experts and influential voices across the sector, gain CPD points through an expert-led content programme, and stay ahead of critical regulatory changes and industry developments.

Explore 10,000+ innovations and engage with 75+ global suppliers to source cutting-edge technologies and solutions that strengthen safety performance across your organisation. With unmatched networking opportunities spanning industries and sectors, this is your opportunity to elevate your expertise, expand your professional network, and drive meaningful improvements in health and safety standards.

Website: https://www.safetysecurityasia.com/health-safety-event

COP31

Date: 9-20 November

Location: Antalya, Turkiye

Event Details: COP 31 will bring together Parties to the United Nations climate convention for the world's premier climate decision-making forum. As the supreme body of the Convention, the Conference of the Parties (COP) convenes annually to review progress on implementation, assess national communications and emissions inventories, and adopt decisions that strengthen global climate action. With participation from governments across all UN regions-alongside observers, institutions, and stakeholders-COP 31 will play a critical role in evaluating collective progress and advancing the institutional, legal, and practical measures needed to meet the Convention's ultimate objective.

Website: https://unfccc.int/cop31

Africa

Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development

Date: 28-30 April

Location: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, United Nations Conference Center

Event details: The Twelfth Session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development (ARFSD) convenes governments, private sector leaders, civil society, youth, and development partners to accelerate progress on the 2030 Agenda and the African Union's Agenda 2063. Under the theme "Turning the Tide: Transformative and Coordinated Actions," the 2026 Forum will focus on scaling bold, aligned solutions and reviewing progress on SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11, and 17, while strengthening peer learning, supporting countries presenting Voluntary National Reviews, and shaping Africa's regional priorities for key global sustainability milestones.

Website: https://www.uneca.org/eca-events/arfsd2026

16th Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Sustainable Development Forum

Date: 30 April - 2 May

Location: North Coast, Egypt

Event Details: Join us on the journey toward a more sustainable future. The 16th edition of this forum moves beyond theory, equipping participants with a practical Sustainability Toolbox-featuring inspiring tools, forward-looking policies, and real-world experiences designed to turn big questions into clear answers and actionable plans.

More than a conference, it is a collaborative platform where ideas become implementation-empowering organizations to translate ambition into measurable impact for today and for future generations.

Website: https://www.egyptcsrforum.com/

16th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion

Date: 2-4 September

Location: Cape Town

Event details: This conference examines the structural, social, and commercial drivers of injury risk-alongside practical, scalable solutions-through an African lens with global relevance. Grounded in the philosophy of Ubuntu, which reflects interconnectedness, shared humanity, and mutual responsibility, the theme underscores the power of collective action in preventing injury and violence.

Bringing together diverse sectors and communities, the event promotes a holistic and inclusive approach to safety-one that benefits Africa and resonates worldwide. Participants will explore cutting-edge evidence on injury prevention while confronting the complex social, economic, and political barriers that often hinder implementation. More than a dialogue, this conference is a call to action: to elevate safety and public health as central priorities in policy, practice, and leadership.

Website: https://worldsafety.co.za/

Sustainability & ESG Africa, CONFERENCE & EXPO

Date: 30 September - 01 October

Location: South Africa, Sandton Convention Centre

Event Details: The Sustainability & ESG Africa Conference and Expo brings together industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators committed to advancing sustainable development across the continent. Over two days of high-level discussions, interactive workshops, and expert panels, participants gain practical insights into the environmental, social, and governance strategies shaping Africa's future. Designed to foster collaboration and real-world solutions, the event offers a dynamic platform to connect, explore emerging technologies, and drive meaningful impact toward a more resilient and responsible Africa.

Website: https://esgafricaconference.com/

Europe

3rd Annual World ESG and Climate Summit

Date: 27-28 May

Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Event Details: The World Sustainability and ESG Summit is a leading international forum focused on advancing sustainable development and accelerating ESG integration across sectors. Bringing together global leaders, policymakers, investors, and sustainability professionals, the summit offers keynote addresses, expert panels, interactive workshops, and high-level networking. Participants gain insights into global sustainability trends, emerging ESG frameworks, and practical strategies to address today's most pressing environmental and societal challenges.

Website: https://www.leadventgrp.com/events/3rd-annual-world-esg-and-climate-summit/details

EHS Congress 2026

Date: 27-28 May

Location: Berlin, Germany

Event Details: A premier European event for Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) leaders, focused on "Creating a genuine Culture of Care." This year will feature workshops, keynotes, and networking, bringing together professionals to explore tech trends, risk assessment, and safety culture.

Website: https://ehscongress.com/

World Biodiversity Forum

Date: 14-19 June

Location: Davos, Switzerland

Event Details: Under the theme "Leading Transformation Together," the fourth World Biodiversity Forum (WBF 2026) will take place 14-19 June 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. The Forum brings together leaders from science, business, policy, arts, and civil society to advance actionable solutions that address biodiversity loss and interconnected planetary crises. Focused on supporting implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, WBF 2026 fosters cross-sector and cross-generational collaboration to tackle root causes, co-create biodiversity-positive futures, and build equitable systems that drive lasting transformation.

Website: https://worldbiodiversityforum.org/

The 7th International PFAS Congress

Date: 17-20 June

Location: Paris, France

Event Details: The 7th International PFAS Congress PFAS over 4 Days, the 17th to 20th of June 2026 in Paris is the largest PFAS Congress internationally, with participants from Industries, Service Providers, Consultants, Authorities, Universities, Dirking Water Producers, Lawyers, Insurance Companies, and all kind of Stake Holders. Presentations and Discussions are ensured during 4 days with Experts from the European Community (Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Sweden, Switzerland) and from the UK, USA, UK, Canada, Australia.

Themes are focused on Innovative Site Investigations (Water, Soil, Air, Sediments, Organisms), Risk Assessments (Human Health & Environment), use of AI for Contamination Source Identification and Differentiation for Cost Sharing and Court Disputes, Case studies of Remediation and Treatment Technologies and new Research Results. In parallel an Exhibit Space for companies is installed for visiting.

Inogen Alliance is an official sponsor and will be attending this event, we hope to see you there!

Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Global Water Stewardship Forum

Date: 23-24 June

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Event Details: The AWS Global Water Stewardship Forum is one of the key events in which our community of members, implementers and stakeholders share knowledge and learning on the evolution of water stewardship practice and forge new directions through dialogue and partnerships. Held annually since 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland, it has become the must-attend event for the international water stewardship community.

Website: https://a4ws.org/global-water-stewardship-forum/

Inogen Alliance is an official sponsor and will be attending this event, we hope to see you there!

Responsible Investment Forum: Europe

Date: 17-18 November

Location: London, UK

Event Details: The longest-running private equity forum focused on bringing together fund managers, institutional investors, and expert advisors to discuss ESG issues across alternative asset classes will return to London on 17-18 November.. Recent key themes included addressing climate change within a portfolio, ongoing regulatory changes, the growth in impact and what it means for ESG, value creation and much more. Hear from the leading investors, managers and expert advisors on the latest ESG strategies.

Website: https://www.peievents.com/en/event/responsible-investment-forum-europe/home/

North America

Reuters Responsible Business USA 2026

Date: 5-6 May

Location: Boston, USA

Event Details: Amid growing regulatory fragmentation, shifting investor expectations, and mounting pressure to demonstrate ROI, sustainability leaders are navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Reuters Events: Responsible Business USA 2026 is designed to meet this moment.

Taking place this May in Boston, the event convenes 350 senior decision-makers for two focused days of candid case studies, peer-led insights, and structured networking. Attendees will explore how leading organizations are protecting sustainability budgets, strengthening board buy-in, setting clear priorities amid political uncertainty, and positioning sustainability as a driver of growth and resilience. Responsible Business USA 2026 offers a focused, high-impact forum to regroup, refocus, and reinforce sustainability's place at the core of corporate strategy.

Website: https://events.reutersevents.com/sustainable-business/responsible-business-usa

Climate Week NYC

Date: 20-27 September

Location: New York, USA

Event Details: Climate Week NYC is the largest annual climate event of its kind, bringing together over 500 events and activities across the City of New York - in person, hybrid and online. Each year, business leaders, political change makers, local decision takers and civil society representatives of all ages and backgrounds, from all over the world, gather to drive the transition, speed up progress, and champion change that is already happening. Climate Week NYC is hosted by Climate Group, an international non-profit whose purpose is to drive climate action, fast. Climate Group hosts the official program during the week that brings together the most senior international figures from business, government, civil society and the climate sector.

Website: https://www.climateweeknyc.org/

Forum26: NAEM EHS & Sustainability Management Forum

Date: 12-14 October

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Event Details: NAEM's EHS & Sustainability Management Forum is the largest annual gathering for environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) decision-makers. Join your peers from leading companies, get exposed to new ideas, and come away energized and ready to implement what you've learned.

Website: https://www.naem.org/events/read/2026/10/12/conferences-events/forum26-ehs-sustainability-management-forum

Latin America

Latin America Energy Summit

Date: 15-16 April

Location: Santiago, Chile

Event Details: The Latin America Energy Summit 2026 will take place April 15-16 in Santiago, Chile, bringing together energy companies, developers, investors, engineering firms, and government leaders to explore emerging opportunities across the region's evolving energy landscape.

Over two days, experts from across the Americas and Europe will examine renewable infrastructure projects in wind, solar, and hydropower, alongside the continued role of hydrocarbons and natural gas in meeting power and transportation demands. Designed to foster strategic partnerships and enhance competitiveness, the Summit offers a focused platform to build the relationships needed to succeed in Latin America's dynamic energy market.

Website: https://www.latamenergysummit.com/

First International Conference for the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels

Date: 28-29 April

Location: Santa Marta, Colombia

Event Details: The Governments of Colombia and the Netherlands have announced plans to co-host the first International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels, following COP30 negotiations that produced no agreement on fossil fuel phaseout. The conference will bring together governments, Indigenous Peoples, NGOs, and other stakeholders to advance legal, economic, and social pathways for an equitable global transition away from fossil fuels.

Aligned with the Belem Declaration on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels, now signed by 24 countries, the event aims to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate progress toward a coordinated and just phaseout

Website: https://www.gwec.net/events/first-international-conference-for-the-just-transition-away-from-fossil-fuels

4th ISIE Americas & the Caribbean 2026

Date: 4-6 November

Location: Bogotá, Colombia

Event Details: The 4th ISIE Americas & the Caribbean Conference 2026 returns to Bogotá, Colombia, marking a decade since the first regional gathering on Industrial Ecology and Green Growth. This year's conference will explore how circular economy research, industry innovation, and public policy can respond to pressing sustainability challenges across the Americas and the Caribbean.

In a time of supply chain disruption and environmental uncertainty, the event will highlight circularity as a pathway to resource security, regional collaboration, and resilient growth-bringing together diverse voices from across the Global North and South to advance practical, shared solutions.

Website: https://is4ie.org/events/isie-regional-conferences/131

