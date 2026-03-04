St. John's, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Triple Point Resources Ltd. ("Triple Point" or the "Company") provides an update on feasibility work for its Fischells Salt Dome project (the "Project"), a proposed long-duration energy storage facility at the Fischells salt dome in western Newfoundland and Labrador.

Following the Company's appointment of WSP to lead feasibility work, Triple Point confirms that WSP has delivered key feasibility components including the solution-mining assessments, initial development pathways for salt/brine management and salt commercialization, and an investment-supporting business case. WSP's work advanced the Project's engineering design along with engineering opportunities and recommendations to guide next steps.

In parallel, Triple Point is working with its technology partner, Siemens Energy to advance the compressed air energy storage ("CAES") power system and grid integration workstream, which is expected to be completed in April 2026.

"This phase advances our technical and economic options for compressed air energy storage with value added salt commercialization potential revenue at the Fischells Salt Dome," said Julie Lemieux, CEO of Triple Point Resources. "With the geology already proven, we have focused on aligning engineering design, economics and local input to move the project forward. We are ready to share what we have learned and continue refining the project with communities."

The Project is being evaluated as a long-duration energy storage facility that will support the Newfoundland grid. Services under assessment include firm capacity to support the retirement of aging thermal generation, improved grid reliability, reduced renewable curtailment, and greater system flexibility as wind resources expand.

Public information sessions - March 2026

Triple Point will host public information sessions in March 2026 to present a project overview and update, and its plans for environmental assessment registration in early April 2026. Attendees will be able to ask questions and provide input as planning continues.

Community information sessions will be held at:

St. Georges, March 24 at 6:00 p.m., Parish Hall

McKays, March 25 at 6:00 p.m., Lions Club

Flat Bay, March 26 at 6:00 p.m., Peoples Complex

"The work completed so far gives us confidence in the project's technical foundation," added Lemieux. "We look forward to continuing the conversation and advancing this project in collaboration with communities."

About Triple Point Resources Ltd.



Triple Point Resources owns the Fischells Salt Dome mineral rights and 226 sq. km of mineral licenses on the west coast of Newfoundland. The dome is strategically located beneath the Trans-Canada Highway, 10 km from the coast, and intersected by the Maritime Link. Triple Point is developing large-scale underground salt cavern to support renewable energy integration, stabilize the grid, and build Canada's clean energy backbone on the East Coast.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements ("forward looking statements") under applicable securities legislation and rules. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will be", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Such statements include that the Company's sale dome assets are suitable for and can be commercially utilized for hydrogen storage, that demand for such storage will in the future exist at commercially viable levels, that expected capacity can be achieved and that the Company will be successful in developing such project with the support of all stakeholders. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286232

Source: Triple Point Resources Ltd.