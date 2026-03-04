The AI-powered creative platform introduces Persona and Storyline, allowing creators to launch digital personas and animated series without ever picking up a camera.

With the "faceless" marketing strategy fueling the projected $40 billion influencer marketing economy, Picsart is now empowering its 130M+ monthly users by giving them the controls to their own digital character studio.1 The AI platform is introducing a dual toolset, Persona and Storyline, specifically designed to address the two main challenges in AI content creation: scaling narratives and character consistency.

Persona is designed to serve both independent creators and prosumers, offering the capability to produce digital brand ambassadors, animated animal mascots, or stylized AI content. Picsart now provides customers with a cost-effective solution to bridge the gap between character design and the easy scaling of social media content. People can create personalized avatars with diverse options, ranging from animals and aliens to detailed human personas that can include realistic features such as freckles and birthmarks.

While most AI tools struggle to maintain the same character across different scenes, Picsart's Storyline solves this with a simple workflow creators can now build a character, craft short films and episodic series, from a classroom to a cyberpunk city, without their face or outfit changing between cuts. The new tool empowers creators to be part of the fast-growing faceless content categories, specifically episodic social series and educational explainers, which are growing at a rapid pace.

Hovhannes Avoyan, Founder and CEO of Picsart, explains: "Whether you're camera-shy, value your privacy, or just want creative freedom without the pressure of being the face of your brand, faceless content has become the go-to strategy for creators who want to scale. We're making it easy to build digital personas, from educational channels, pet influencers, or narrated episodes. Picsart helps creators turn content ideas into real revenue without the traditional headaches."

Picsart is dedicated to providing customers with access to the most advanced AI models, the platform automatically selects the most suitable model, ranging from VEO 3.1 to Kling 3.0, for every task. This launch follows Picsart's recent milestone of surpassing 2.5 billion lifetime downloads and the product debuts of Aura, Flow, and AI Assistant. Combined with these tools, Persona and Storyline reinforce Picsart's vision of accessible, AI-powered creation where technical barriers no longer limit creative ambition.

Persona and Storyline are now available within Picsart. The platform is available on web and mobile. For more information, visit picsart.com

About Picsart

Picsart is a recognized AI-powered platform for creative independence in a global economy increasingly driven and impacted by content. For over 14 years, Picsart has grown with and enabled the next generation of storytellers Gen Z digital natives to design, brand, and build at scale without limitations or barriers. With approximately 130+ million monthly active users and over 2.5 billion downloads, Picsart is well on its way to becoming the creative engine behind the $750 billion market of small businesses, entrepreneurs and brands, offering a range of innovative and intuitive tools and solutions that revolutionizes the creative, marketing and advertising processes. As creativity becomes central to identity, influence, entrepreneurship and profitability, Picsart is the platform for scalable, self-directed storytelling in a content-first economy.

