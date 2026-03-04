Cinematic Apps, Inc.: Cinematic Apps Launches Line, A New Entertainment Production Platform, Upending the Outdated and Inefficient Systems in Hollywood and Beyond

Its flagship product, Line Budgeter, delivers a powerful, customizable, accurate, and time-saving solution to current budgeting systems

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Cinematic Apps today announced the launch of Line, a modern, end-to-end software suite transforming how entertainment productions are managed. The rollout begins today with their flagship product, Line Budgeter. Developed by industry veterans Matthew Cuny and Stephen Marinaccio, Line aims to be the global backbone of production management, from film and TV to live events and video games.

"Line was born out of our frustration of the current outdated, inefficient production management systems," said Matthew Cuny, Co-Founder of Line and Emmy-winning producer with 20 years of experience in live-action and animation. "We knew we could create an entirely new production workflow based on our own real-world insights. Line is reimagining the entire entertainment workflow from the ground up, starting with Budgeter."

Traditional budgeting systems force producers to hunt for information, manually enter rates, apply fringes, tag and sort data, and check every line for accuracy-a process that can take weeks. Line Budgeter replaces that entire workflow with a toolset that integrates seamlessly into real production processes. By eliminating tedious steps and reducing cognitive load, Line Budgeter helps professionals move faster and focus on the work they joined the industry to do.

"We started with Budgeter to address one of the most time-intensive and foundational tasks in production," said Stephen Marinaccio, Co-Founder of Line and a seasoned producer with 35 years of experience on global feature films. "In an industry where precision is critical and delays jeopardize entire schedules, Line Budgeter's core architecture is designed to eliminate ambiguity and create more accurate results."

Key features include:

Budget Builder: Create fully customized budgets for any project size based directly on your production details instead of outdated templates or AI guesswork. Line Budgeter gives users deep control over their data with exceptional accuracy, saving weeks of time creating and editing budgets and eliminating the need for repetitive data entry.

Dynamic Reporting System: With Line Budgeter, it's effortless to explore your data, and turn insights into action with dynamic, customizable reports that give you instant answers to real-world questions like "What's next week's spend?" or "How much are idle days on location costing us?" Line Budgeter is also the first budgeting platform with the ability to directly create a Cash Flow, giving users the insight they need to protect budget integrity and prevent costly surprises.

Online Collaboration: Teams are always connected with Line Budgeter. Collaborate and edit budgets together in real time, online where work happens. With smart permission controls and full edit history visibility, Budgeter brings clarity, confidence, and accountability to every budget.

Cinematic Apps is also announcing its Advisory Board, a group of industry experts whose expertise will help shape the platform's development and functionality. "We wanted people in the room who actively live this work, understand the problems we're solving, and can provide an outside perspective," said Stephen Marinaccio. The Advisory Board currently includes:

Cleve Landsberg, Producer, Line Producer, DGA UPM

Joe Kotroczo, Producer, Line Producer, Former Netflix Executive in charge of Production

Emily Rice, President of Emily Rice & Co., Production Accountant, Founder of "The List"

Visit line.pm to learn more and join Line in modernizing entertainment production.

About Cinematic Apps

Cinematic Apps is an entertainment technology company redefining entertainment production management. Built by industry veterans, its flagship platform, Line, is a modern, end-to-end production management system designed to replace outdated and inefficient production workflows. Its first product, Line Budgeter, combines intuitive, professional-grade features with human-centered intelligence that AI can't replicate. Purpose-built for speed, clarity, and precision, Line Budgeter helps teams build, edit, and manage any type of production budget. This solution empowers professionals to make smarter financial decisions at every stage of production. For more information visit line.pm .

