Westminster Magistrates' Court today has rejected an extradition request by the Ukrainian government against Artem Dmytruk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and strident supporter of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC). Citing Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, the Judge referred to Mr Dmytruk's torture by the Security Service of Ukraine in March 2022 as a reason for which his extradition would disproportionately effect his right to respect for private and family life.

Mr. Dmytruk's persecution in Ukraine has occurred in the context of his fierce advocacy for the UOC, of which he serves as a subdeacon, and which the Zelensky administration is seeking to outlaw over its historical ties to the Russian Orthodox Church, despite the UOC's strong support for Ukraine and material opposition to the Russian invasion.

Mr. Dmytruk was the only Member of Parliament to speak on the legislature's floor in August 2024 in opposition to Law 3894, which sets up the legal framework for a full ban of the UOC, a Church established over a thousand years ago. Following the speech, years-old allegations of assault were reignited by Ukrainian prosecutors, threats by government-aligned bloggers were issued and his security detail was removed. Mr. Dmytruk subsequently fled by foot to Moldova, from where he travelled to the United Kingdom seeking protection.

Robert Amsterdam, Founder and Managing Partner of Amsterdam Partners LLP, which serves as international counsel to both Mr. Dmytruk and the UOC, states:

"This ruling is a decisive win that recognises the lengths to which the Ukrainian government will go to silence political opposition, particularly as it relates to its violations of religious freedom.

Mr. Dmytruk has not only condemned the Russian invasion, but actively took up arms in March 2022 when he formed a territorial defence unit in defence of his city against Russia. This has not stopped the administration of President Zelensky from seeking to forcibly return Mr. Dmytruk over what are clearly trumped-up charges.

We want to thank the incredible extradition team that achieved this victory, including Edward Fitzgerald KC (Doughty Street Chambers), Ben Joyes (9BR Chambers) and Katy O'Mara (Hodge Jones and Allen)."

The requesting state now has 14 days to announce whether they plan to appeal the verdict.

