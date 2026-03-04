Duell Oyj: Inside information: CEO of Duell Corporation Magnus Miemois to step down from his position

4.3.2026 16:44:58 EET | Duell Oyj | Changes in board/management/certified adviser/auditor/liquidity provider

Duell Corporation's (Duell) CEO Magnus Miemois and Duell's Board of Directors have mutually agreed that Miemois will step down from his position in the company. Miemois joined Duell in January 2024.

The Board of Directors will immediately initiate a recruitment process for a new CEO and has appointed Tomi Virtanen as interim CEO of Duell, as of March 5, 2026. Virtanen has served in Duell as a manager in Supply Chain Management.

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares (DUELL) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.