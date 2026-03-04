Anzeige
04.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
Voices Welcomes Scott Roberts to Its Board of Directors

LinkedIn executive brings talent network expertise to actor-powered voice AI company

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Voices, the global leader in enterprise voice solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Roberts to its Board of Directors. As Voices grows its leadership in human and AI-powered voice solutions, Roberts brings experience in building talent networks and scaling technology platforms that balance innovation with creator empowerment.

With a two-decade legacy in the traditional voice industry, Voices has evolved beyond a voice over marketplace into the world's leading enterprise platform for ethically sourcing voice talent, voice AI, and voice data.

Roberts brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling global talent platforms and technology ecosystems. Most recently, he spent nearly two decades at LinkedIn, where he served in senior leadership roles and helped build the world's largest professional talent network, connecting hundreds of millions of members with opportunity and enabling enterprises to hire, grow, and engage talent at global scale.

"Scott brings a rare combination of marketplace insight, talent network expertise, and deep experience guiding platform evolution in the age of AI," said Jay O'Connor, CEO of Voices. "We're expanding how enterprises deploy actor-powered AI at scale, and his experience balancing creator trust with platform innovation will be critical to what we're building."

Throughout his career, Roberts has focused on scaling technology platforms responsibly-balancing innovation with trust, creator empowerment, and long-term ecosystem health. His experience building LinkedIn's talent network brings valuable perspective to Voices' mission to support voice actors while enabling enterprises to deploy voice and AI solutions ethically and at scale.

"Voices has built something unique-a creator economy at the intersection of talent, technology, and AI," said Roberts. "I've spent much of my career building LinkedIn to be the world's largest talent network, and I'm excited to bring that experience to Voices as it leads in responsible, actor-powered voice AI."

Roberts joins a growing board and leadership team as Voices expands its enterprise AI offerings while maintaining its consent-based model for innovative voice solutions.

To learn more about Voices solutions and services, visit www.voices.com.

###

About Voices

Voices is the global leader in enterprise voice solutions, connecting brands with professional voice talent through consent-based licensing. For more than two decades, global enterprises like Microsoft, BMW, and Cisco have trusted Voices to 'find their voices' by delivering authentic, performance-grade, and ethical voice solutions at scale. The Voices platform serves millions of professional voice talent worldwide, helping them find meaningful work while helping enterprises find high-quality, legally compliant voice AI.

CONTACT:

Patrice Aldave Content and Communications Specialist, Voices | pr@voices.com

SOURCE: Voices



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/voices-welcomes-scott-roberts-to-its-board-of-directors-1143445

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
