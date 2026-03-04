Castle Connolly Releases The 2026 Top Hospitals Across the Nation

Castle Connolly's Top Hospitals recognition takes a modern approach to identifying healthcare excellence, reflecting how patients receive care today.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Castle Connolly today announced the release of Castle Connolly's 2026 Top Hospitals , recognizing the nation's leading healthcare institutions. The list recognizes 1,663 Top Hospitals for their overall excellence and strong performance in six specialties and nineteen procedures.

Castle Connolly Gold Standard Top Hospitals represent the highest overall performers nationwide, with 38 hospitals earning this distinction - placing them among the top 1% of hospitals.

Built on Castle Connolly's 35 year legacy of identifying Top Doctors, Top Hospitals expands that trusted expertise to the hospital level to recognize institutions delivering the highest-quality procedural care in today's evolving healthcare landscape.

The Top Hospitals methodology is built on a comprehensive, outcomes-driven foundation. By integrating recent, all-payor outcomes data with Castle Connolly's rigorous Top Doctors evaluations which center on clinical expertise, the program provides a clear, data-informed view of where high-quality care is being delivered today.

"Evaluating care across all ages and all payors gives us a broader, more current picture than other hospital rankings - showing not just what hospitals do for seniors, but for everyone who depends on them." says Dr. Russell Robbins, MD, MBA, Senior Medical Consultant, Castle Connolly

Castle Connolly recognizes hospitals across six specialties and nineteen procedures, at a national, state and metro level. Including:

Cancer Surgery

Liver Cancer Surgery

Lung Cancer Surgery

Mastectomy

Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Heart & Vascular Surgery

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair (AAA)

Carotid Artery Surgery

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery (CABG)

Heart Valve Replacement

General Surgery

Colon Surgery

Weight Loss Surgery

Hernia Repair Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynecologic Surgery

C-Section Surgery

Hysterectomy

Orthopaedic Surgery

Hip Replacement Surgery

Knee Replacement Surgery

Spine Surgery

Urologic Surgery

Bladder Removal Surgery

Prostate Surgery

As healthcare systems grow in size and complexity, patients and providers alike are seeking transparent, data-driven information on hospital quality. Recent research by Castle Connolly shows that nearly 60% of consumers indicate that hospital rankings influence their choice of care - highlighting the growing importance of trusted, accessible quality measures.

"Our goal is to make complex healthcare decisions easier for patients and their healthcare providers. By combining current outcomes data with the vetted expertise of Top Doctors, we highlight hospitals that truly excel in specific procedures, supporting patients in their most critical healthcare decisions." Steve Leibforth, Managing Director Castle Connolly

