Assembly Appoints Aruna Natarajan As Chief Client Officer, North America

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Assembly, the global media agency built for brand performance within the Stagwell network, today announced the appointment of Aruna Natarajan as Chief Client Officer, North America. Based in New York, Natarajan will report to Jill Kelly, CEO of Assembly North America.

In this role, Natarajan will oversee the growth and health of Assembly's client relationships across North America, with responsibility for retention, organic growth, and operational excellence. She will evolve how Assembly partners with clients-building a more modern, technology-enabled approach to client service that deepens value, strengthens long-term partnerships, and supports sustainable growth.

Natarajan's mandate includes defining what great partnership looks like across client contracting, governance, and service delivery. She will establish clear standards that ensure consistency, rigor, and scalability across every engagement, advancing Assembly's operational foundation while optimizing how teams are structured and resourced to deliver measurable business outcomes. A key focus for Natarajan will be developing a more contemporary model for profitable growth; one that moves beyond legacy FTE and commission structures toward value-driven approaches that align talent, performance, and client success.

Natarajan joins Assembly from WPP Media, where she most recently served as Chief Operating Officer, and previously as Chief Client Officer. In those roles, she led large-scale client portfolios, oversaw complex global operations, and partnered closely with senior marketers navigating transformation and growth. With her combined experience across client leadership and operational execution, Aruna brings a unique perspective to the role with the proven ability to build systems that sustain both performance and partnership.

"Aruna is a proven client leader who understands what it takes to deliver consistent value at scale," said Jill Kelly, CEO of Assembly North America. "She brings rare fluency across client leadership, operating models, and growth strategies. Her remit is simple and ambitious: make our clients stronger, help them grow, and elevate what great partnership means at Assembly."

In her new role, Natarajan will oversee Assembly's North America Client Experience Leadership team and collaborate closely with Global Chief Client Officer, Andrea Timmerman.

"The opportunity at Assembly is to elevate client leadership as a practice into true business partnership with clients," said?Aruna?Natarajan. "That means building trust, developing deep understanding of their business and identifying how media can unlock growth for their brands. I am excited to help establish and scale this client leadership practice alongside Jill and the Assembly team.

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up -not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers-Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at? assemblyglobal.com .

