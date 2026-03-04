Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 19:14 Uhr
Assembly Appoints Aruna Natarajan as Chief Client Officer, North America

Natarajan strengthens executive client leadership as Assembly scales in North America

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Assembly, the global media agency within the Stagwell network famous for making brands perform, has appointed Aruna Natarajan as Chief Client Officer, North America, as the agency expands its client portfolio across the region. Based in New York, Natarajan will report to Jill Kelly, CEO of Assembly North America.

As marketers push for faster, more technology-connected delivery across channels and audiences, Assembly is further strengthening its senior client leadership bench to match the pace and complexity of modern client partnerships. Natarajan will focus on deepening executive relationships, sharpening how teams align to client business priorities, and reinforcing consistent partnership standards across North America.

Her remit spans the full client lifecycle, including account stewardship, client governance, and the operational excellence that supports retention and organic growth. She will work closely with Global Chief Client Officer Andrea Timmerman.

Natarajan joins from WPP Media, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and previously Chief Client Officer, leading large global portfolios and working with senior marketers through transformation and growth.

"Aruna is a standout client leader with the experience to match the scale and ambition of this moment for Assembly in North America," said Jill Kelly, Assembly North America CEO. "As we continue to grow, her leadership will help us deepen executive partnerships and continue to raise the bar on what clients expect from us as their media and technology partner."

Natarajan said her priority is scaling a client leadership approach built on trust, clarity, and measurable outcomes.

"The opportunity at Assembly is to continue to elevate client leadership as a practice into true business partnership with clients," said Natarajan. "That means building trust, developing a deep understanding of their businesses, and identifying how media can unlock growth for their brands. I'm excited to help establish and scale this client leadership practice alongside Jill and the Assembly team."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up -not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers-Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at?assemblyglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mariana Delacqua
Mariana.delacqua@assemblyglobal.com

SOURCE: Assembly



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/correction-from-source-assembly-appoints-aruna-natarajan-as-chie-1143577

