Fortaco Group Holdco Oyj: Heikki Saarinen appointed interim CFO for Fortaco

Fortaco Group Holdco Plc | Stock Exchange Release | 4 March 2026 at 5 pm EET

Heikki Saarinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed interim CFO and member of the Group Leadership Team of Fortaco as of 1 April 2026. Mr. Saarinen has previously served as interim CFO at Bronto Skylift, Valmet Automotive EV Power (now IONCOR) and Viessmann Refrigeration Systems as well as CFO at Teosto ry, among other positions.

Fortaco's current CFO Kimmo Raunio announced his resignation on 29 January 2026. His last date of employment is expected to be 30 April 2026. The recruitment process for the new CFO has been initiated.

Further information

Mika Mahlberg

President & CEO

+358 40 548 3353

mika.mahlberg@fortacogroup.com

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Financial Supervisory Authority

Main media

investors.fortacogroup.com