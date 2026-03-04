CDT Equity Inc.: CDT Positions For Transformational Growth

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("CDT" or the "Company") advances multiple initiatives designed to enhance shareholder value and expand its strategic footprint.

The Company continues to actively develop and expand its pharmaceutical asset portfolio, including solid-form and cocrystal development programs, alongside its licensed clinical assets AZD1656, AZD5658 and AZD5904 under its agreement with AstraZeneca. CDT remains engaged in ongoing evaluation and out-licensing discussions and continues to assess pathways to maximize the commercial and strategic potential of these assets. The Company believes this diversified asset base provides several avenues through which value may be realized.

In addition, CDT recently completed its strategic acquisition of a 20% equity stake in Sarborg for an initial consideration of $115 million, providing shareholders with direct participation in a growing agentic AI signature intelligence business whose activities extend beyond pharmaceuticals into additional sectors, including bacteria and agrochemicals. The consideration was satisfied through the issuance of common stock and pre-funded warrants, reinforcing its balance sheet. CDT believes the transaction enhances its overall asset position and broadens its exposure to scalable, data-driven opportunity sets across multiple industries.

The Company believes it is in a strong position to evaluate opportunities that could be materially transformative to its balance sheet and market capitalization. CDT continues to assess strategic transactions, partnerships and corporate initiatives that may enhance its financial position and long-term growth profile. Subject to customary approvals, the Company also expects to retain access to capital markets tools that may further strengthen its financial flexibility and strategic optionality.

"We are focused on pursuing transformational opportunities that enhance shareholder value," said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive of CDT. "Through our investment in Sarborg, continued development of our pharmaceutical portfolio, and disciplined evaluation of strategic transactions, we believe CDT has multiple pathways to drive meaningful long-term growth."

CDT also continues to evaluate capital markets initiatives that may further strengthen its financial flexibility and support the execution of its strategic objectives.

For further information or to discuss potential strategic opportunities, please contact the Company at info@cdtequity.com.

About CDT Equity Inc.

CDT Equity Inc. (NASDAQ: CDT) is a data-driven biopharmaceutical development company focused on identifying, enhancing, and advancing high-potential therapeutic assets through scientific innovation and strategic partnerships. Originally established as Conduit Pharmaceuticals, the company has evolved into a broader, more agile platform that leverages artificial intelligence, solid-form chemistry, and efficient asset repositioning to accelerate the development of novel treatments. Looking ahead, CDT are committed to creating shareholder value through licensing, strategic M&A, and positioning the company as a platform for transformative innovation.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding CDT's future results of operations and financial position, CDT's business strategy, prospective product candidates, product approvals, research and development cost timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated studies and business endeavors with third parties, and future results of current and anticipated product candidates, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to; the effect that the reverse stock split may have on the price of the Company's common stock; the ability or inability to maintain the listing of CDT's securities on Nasdaq; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination completed in September 2023, which may be affected by, among other things, competition; the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risks that CDT's product candidates in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable authorities on a timely basis or at all; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that CDT may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in other filings made by CDT with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, CDT operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond CDT's control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, CDT assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. CDT gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

