Eqvista Launches Real-Time Company Valuation, Bringing NASDAQ-Like Pricing Precision to Private Markets and Targeting $1T in Client Assets

With deep expertise backed by $270 billion in valuations, Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation platform is set to value over $1 trillion in private company assets by 2026 - revolutionizing how the vast, fragmented private market is understood, accessed, and valued.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Eqvista, the leading equity management and valuation platform for private companies, has launched Eqvista Real-Time Company Valuation, an AI-powered share price discovery for private companies, built on $270B+ of valuation experience - the foundation for liquidity, transparency, and modern equity infrastructure.

Designed to bring Wall Street-level transparency to the private market, Real-Time Valuation gives companies the ability to instantly calculate and monitor their share value - with updates in real time, not yearly.

"We've already valued over $270 billion in private company assets," said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista. "And we're just getting started. Our next milestone is $1 trillion in real-time valuations - and we believe we'll get there by transforming how the private market operates. Yahoo Finance unlocked access to real-time stock prices for public companies. NASDAQ gave them the trust layer to move capital. Eqvista is doing both - for the private market. While others debate how to unlock liquidity, we started with the only thing that makes it possible: price."

Replacing Outdated PDFs with Living Valuations

Traditional 409A and FMV valuations are delivered via static PDFs that often take weeks to produce - and are obsolete by the time they arrive. Eqvista's Real-Time Valuation replaces that model with an intelligent system that updates dynamically as company data changes, combining advanced AI models with live data from public and private market transactions.

Benefits include:

Access to Capital, Supercharged - Get real-time Fair Market Value during fundraising-whether SAFEs, convertible notes, or equity rounds from Seed to pre-IPO.

Secondary Market Ready - Publish your FMV online to prevent undervaluation and build trust in your shares.

Liquidity for Shareholders - Simplify and clarify secondary transactions with always-available real-time valuations.

In Real-Time - Instantly know your company's worth - no waiting, smarter decisions, and greater investor confidence.

409A and ESOP Clarity - Stay compliant with up-to-date audit-ready 409a valuations for ESOPs - clear, unambiguous and accessible to all stakeholders.

Rewiring the Private Market

With over 6 million private companies in the U.S. alone - representing more than half of the national GDP - the need for dynamic, reliable valuation tools has never been greater. Eqvista's platform gives founders, CFOs, boards, and investors the ability to make capital decisions with clarity and confidence.

"The public market has tickers. We believe the private market deserves the same real-time intelligence," said Tomas Milar, Founder and CEO of Eqvista "Valuation is no longer just a report - it's infrastructure. We've built the first real-time pricing system for private equities, AI-powered and delivered by humans. We invite every private company to reach out and join us in our launch."

About Eqvista

Eqvista is transforming the private market by bringing unprecedented transparency, accuracy, and agility to private company valuation and equity management. Serving over 23,000 startups and private companies globally, we empower founders and investors to unlock true value and drive smarter decisions. Ranked #1 on G2 and Clutch for both 409A valuations and equity management, Eqvista is trusted by clients ranging from pre-seed startups to unicorns, SMEs, and venture capital firms.

