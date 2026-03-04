Robin Energy Ltd.: Robin Energy Provides Commercial Update

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robin Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: RBNE) ("Robin Energy" or the "Company"), an international ship-owning company providing energy transportation services globally, provides a commercial update on vessel employment across LPG and tanker segments.

Tanker segment - strong pool performance:

The M/T Wonder Mimosa, a 2006-built South Korean Handysize tanker vessel, has continued to perform strongly as part of a leading commercial pool. Gross daily rate for February 2026, amounted to $30,115, 52% higher than the previous month and 93% increase over the same period in 2025, highlighting the company's ability to capitalize on favorable tanker market conditions.

Gross Daily Rate December 2025 Gross Daily Rate January 2026 Gross Daily Rate February 2026 $22,094 $19,777 $30,115



LPG segment - both vessels on attractive multi-period charters

The M/T Dream Terrax, a 2020-built, 5,000 cbm Japanese-built LPG carrier, operates since March 2026 under a time charter contract with a reputable counterparty at a gross monthly charter rate of $353,000 until January 2027, (previously $345,000), representing a 17% premium to the 10-year historical average-

The M/T Dream Syrax, a 2015-built, 5,000 cbm Japanese-built LPG carrier, was fixed at a gross monthly charter rate of $360,000 until March 2027 (previously at $353,000), representing a 19% premium the 10-year historical average-

As a result of these fixtures, the Company has secured contracted LPG revenue in excess of $7.0 million for 2026, providing strong earnings and operating cash flow visibility for the segment.

Based on Clarksons Research Services Limited Shipping Intelligence Network Timeseries 5K cbm West LPG 12 Month Timecharter Rate

