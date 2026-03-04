Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today reported net income of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of $9.7 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $0.57 and $0.19, respectively.

Revenue was $26.2 million ($24.6 million net of voyage expenses) for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $21.7 million ($19.8 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2024. This increase was mainly attributable to the increase in ownership days following the delivery of the newbuilding vessels P. Massport and P. Tokyo in July and September 2025, respectively. Fleetwide, the average TCE rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $32,221, compared with an average rate of $32,652 for the same period in 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.7 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $12.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, amounted to $50.0 million, compared to a net income of $43.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $3.87 and $1.28, respectively, while earnings per common share, basic and diluted, for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $3.39 and $1.11, respectively.

Commenting on the results of the fourth quarter of 2025, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"Fiscal year 2025 represented another solid year for our Company. We generated revenues of $84.2 million, with a daily time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $31,246, modestly below the strong results of 2024, when revenues reached $87.4 million and the TCE rate was $32,954. We nevertheless continued to deliver robust profitability, with net income rising to $50.0 million, supported in part by a gain from a vessel sale. These results demonstrate the strength of our operations and our ability to pursue opportunities in a profitable tanker market.

"Looking ahead, we believe 2026 is expected to be another firm year for the tanker market, supported by solid growth in seaborne trade of oil and refined petroleum products, increased exports from the Middle East and Latin America, firm Chinese demand, and continued trade sanctions. These market dynamics are expected to be sufficiently strong to absorb moderate fleet growth. As of the beginning of the year, we had a robust revenue backlog of approximately $350 million, with fixed charter coverage of approximately 88% for 2026 and 72% for 2027, providing significant cash flow visibility. Given the favorable charter rate environment, we are confident that the three vessels becoming available for employment later this year will secure attractive charter arrangements.

"At the same time, we continue to execute our fleet renewal and expansion strategy, enhancing both the commercial competitiveness and operational efficiency of our fleet. The delivery of our two 2019-built Suezmax tankers in December 2025, both operating under three-year charters at $36,500 per day, along with the delivery of our third LR2 Aframax newbuilding in January 2026 currently operating under a five-year charter at $31,000 per day, represent significant milestones for our strategy. Pro forma these additions and the opportunistic sale of our oldest vessel, M/T P. Sophia in mid-2026, our average fleet age will decline to nine years. The construction of our first LR1, expected to be delivered in early 2027, will further enhance our fleet quality. In addition, our recently signed shipbuilding contracts with China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for two 158,000 DWT Suezmax tankers will expand our presence in the Suezmax segment which we believe benefits from constructive medium and long-term market fundamentals, further supporting our long-term growth.

"Our balance sheet remains strong, supported by $49.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of year-end 2025. Following the successful completion of our bond tap issue in January 2026 and pro forma the expected gross proceeds from the M/T P. Sophia sale, our cash position is projected to increase to approximately $135 million. We remain committed to executing our fleet expansion strategy, while continuing to maintain prudent capital allocation and disciplined leverage management."

Corporate Developments

Update on Outstanding Shares and Warrants

As of March 3, 2026, the Company had outstanding 12,432,158 common shares. In addition, the following common share purchase warrants were outstanding as of such date:

Class A Warrants to purchase up to 567,366 common shares at an exercise price of $15.75 per common share;

Warrants issued July 19, 2022, to purchase up to 1,033,333 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Warrants issued August 16, 2022, to purchase up to 2,122,222 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share;

Series A Warrants issued March 3, 2023, which are exchangeable for up to 14,300 common shares; and

Series B Warrants issued March 3, 2023, to purchase up to 4,097,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.25 per common share.





Finally, the Company had 50,726 shares of its Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1,423,912 shares of its Series C Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding.

Update on Recent Developments

During the fourth quarter of 2025 and through March 3, 2026, the Company achieved several key milestones:

Acquired two 2019-built, modern eco-design Suezmax tankers, M/T P. Beverly Hills and M/T P. Bel Air, for $75.4 million each, net of brokerage commissions. Upon delivery in December 2025, both vessels commenced three-year time-charter contracts with Repsol Trading SA at $36,500 per day per vessel.

Entered into a two-year time-charter contract with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation, for the M/T P. Long Beach at $30,500 per day.

Completed a $50 million tap issuance, priced at 103% of par value, under the Company's 9.875% Nordic bonds due July 2029.

Took delivery of the third newbuild LR2 Aframax tanker, M/T P. Marseille, in January 2026. Upon delivery, the vessel commenced its five-year time-charter contract with Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Gunvor Group, at a rate of $31,000 per day.

Secured a three-year time-charter contract for M/T P. Monterey with PBF Holding Company LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., at $31,000 per day.

Entered into an agreement to sell the oldest vessel in the fleet, M/T P. Sophia, for $35.65 million, with delivery expected in mid-2026.

Entered into two shipbuilding contracts with China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for the construction of two 158,000 DWT newbuilding Suezmax tanker vessels. The vessels are expected to be delivered in October 2028 and May 2029, respectively, at a contract price of $81.5 million per vessel.





Tanker Market Update for the Fourth Quarter of 2025:

Tanker fleet supply was 709.92 million dwt, up 0.4% from 707.3 million dwt from the previous quarter and up 2.1% from Q4 2024 levels of 695.3 million dwt.

Tanker demand has entered 2026 on firm footing, supported by elevated export volumes following increased oil production, strong Middle East and Latin America exports, resilient Chinese import demand, and shifting Venezuelan flows. In parallel, mainstream tonnage has been increasingly utilized, while ongoing geopolitical uncertainty further underpins demand conditions. As a result, in 2026 and 2027, seaborne oil trade in tonne-miles is expected to grow by approximately 0.7% and 1.4%, respectively.

Tanker fleet supply in deadweight terms is estimated to grow by 4.2% in 2026 and by 5.5% in 2027.

Newbuilding tanker contracting was 22.2 million dwt in the fourth quarter, resulting in a tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 17.8%.

Daily spot charter rates for Aframax tankers averaged $61,382, up 61.1% from the previous quarter average of $38,107 and up 58.4% from Q4 2024 average of $38,746.

The value of a 10-year-old Aframax tanker at the end of the fourth quarter was $55.0 million, up 10.0% from $50.0 million in the previous quarter, and up 5.8% from $52.0 million in Q4 2024.

Daily spot charter rates for Suezmax tankers averaged $77,370, up 50.6% from the previous quarter average of $51,385 and up 80.1% from Q4 2024 average of $42,948.

The value of a 10-year-old Suezmax tanker at the end of the fourth quarter was $64.0 million, up 4.9% from $61.0 million in the previous quarter, and up 6.7% from $60.0 million in Q4 2024.

The number of tankers used for floating storage (excluding dedicated storage) stood at 119 (14.4 million dwt) in the fourth quarter, down 4.8% from 125 (14.4 million dwt) at the end of the previous quarter and up 56.6% from 76 (10.1 million dwt) in Q4 2024.

Global oil consumption was 104.3 million bpd, down 0.1% from the previous quarter level of 104.5 million bpd, and up 1.0% from Q4 2024 levels of 103.2 million bpd.

Global oil production was 108.3 million bpd, up 0.3% from the previous quarter level of 108.0 million bpd and up 4.2% from Q4 2024 levels of 103.9 million bpd.

OECD commercial inventories were 2,883 million barrels, up 0.9% from the previous quarter level of 2,858 million barrels, and up 5.1% from Q4 2024 levels of 2,743 million barrels.





The above market outlook update is based on information, data, and estimates derived from industry sources. There can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in tanker demand, fleet supply or other market indicators will materialize. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Supplemental Information

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, killing Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In retaliation, Iranian missiles and drones targeted Israel and a number of countries that host US military bases-including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia-and Hezbollah fired projectiles at Israel. While there is significant uncertainty about the duration of the war in Iran, the White House has stated that it may be a protracted engagement. These events have destabilized the region and may lead to significant disruptions across all sectors of the shipping industry. Further, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway essential to the shipment of crude oil and refined petroleum, may experience prolonged disruption. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has warned vessels to avoid the passage. Increased electronic interference may affect navigational and tracking systems, which would heighten the risk of vessel collisions. One of our vessels, the M/T P. Aliki, chartered to Pakistan National Shipping Corporation, is currently operating within the Persian Gulf. Although it is impossible to predict exactly how this conflict will affect the tanker industry, it is very likely that a prolonged war will have significant impacts across the sector.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (in thousands of US Dollars, except per share data, fleet data and average daily results) For the three months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Revenue - 26,158 - 21,678 - 84,172 - 87,445 Voyage expenses 1,573 1,858 5,181 4,237 Vessel operating expenses 6,441 5,058 21,605 19,758 Net income 7,559 9,704 49,973 43,730 Net income attributable to common stockholders 7,101 9,246 48,142 41,897 Earnings per common share, basic 0.57 0.74 3.87 3.39 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.19 0.25 1.28 1.11 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 8.3 7.0 7.1 7.0 Number of vessels 10.0 7.0 10.0 7.0 Ownership days 763 644 2,577 2,562 Available days 763 607 2,528 2,525 Operating days (1) 758 604 2,492 2,506 Fleet utilization 99.3 - 99.5 - 98.6 - 99.2 - AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (2) - 32,221 - 32,652 - 31,246 - 32,954 Daily vessel operating expenses (3) - 8,442 - 7,854 - 8,384 - 7,712

___________________

(1) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire. The specific calculation counts as on-hire the days of the ballast leg of the spot voyages, as long as a charter party is in place. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues. (2) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as revenue (voyage, time charter and pool revenue), less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage (spot) charters, time charters and bareboat charters). (3) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of March 3, 2026) Performance Shipping Inc.'s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel

Year of

Build

Capacity

Builder

Charter Type

Notes

Operating Aframax Tanker Vessels 1 BLUE MOON 2011 104,623 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Time-Charter 2 BRIOLETTE 2011 104,588 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Time-Charter 3 P. SOPHIA 2009 105,071 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 4 P. ALIKI 2010 105,304 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 5 P. MONTEREY 2011 105,525 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 6 P. LONG BEACH 2013 105,408 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 7 P. MASSPORT 2025 114,036 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited Time-Charter 8 P. TOKYO 2025 114,014 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Time-Charter 9 P. MARSEILLE 2026 113,977 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Time-Charter Operating Suezmax Tanker Vessels 10 P. BEVERLY HILLS 2019 157,286 DWT Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Time-Charter 11 P. BEL AIR 2019 157,286 DWT Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., Ltd Time-Charter Newbuilding LR1 Tanker Vessel 12 HULL 1624 - 75,000 DWT Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. Time-Charter 1,2 1 As previously announced, the Company has secured time charter contract for its newbuilding vessel Hull 1624, with employment to commence upon delivery of the vessel to the Company. 2 Expected delivery date to the Company for Hull 1624, as per management's current estimate, is January 2027.

(See financial tables attached)

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE: (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue - 26,158 - 21,678 - 84,172 - 87,445 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 1,573 1,858 5,181 4,237 Vessel operating expenses 6,441 5,058 21,605 19,758 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 4,769 3,400 15,077 13,336 General and administrative expenses 3,211 2,483 9,702 8,306 Gain on vessel's sale - - (19,456 - - (Reversal) / Provision for credit losses - - 27 (7 - Foreign currency losses /(gains) 5 (79 - 100 1 Operating income - 10,159 - 8,958 - 51,936 - 41,814 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (4,020 - (20 - (6,793 - (1,345 - Interest income 1,424 766 4,834 3,255 Changes in fair value of warrants' liability (4 - - (4 - 6 Total other income (expenses), net - (2,600 - - 746 - (1,963 - - 1,916 Net income - 7,559 - 9,704 - 49,973 - 43,730 Dividends on preferred stock (458 - (458 - (1,831 - (1,833 - Net income attributable to common stockholders - 7,101 - 9,246 - 48,142 - 41,897 Earnings per common share, basic - 0.57 - 0.74 - 3.87 - 3.39 Earnings per common share, diluted - 0.19 - 0.25 - 1.28 - 1.11 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 12,432,158 12,432,158 12,432,158 12,365,418 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 39,334,298 39,037,450 38,925,391 39,201,865 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income - 7,559 - 9,704 - 49,973 - 43,730 Other comprehensive income (Actuarial gain) 49 4 49 4 Comprehensive income - 7,608 - 9,708 - 50,022 - 43,734

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 49,261 - 71,314 Advances for vessels under construction and other vessels' costs 48,725 58,468 Vessels, net 449,689 189,577 Other fixed assets, net 58 34 Other assets 12,120 11,000 Total assets - 559,853 - 330,393 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs - 222,332 - 47,459 Other liabilities 14,087 7,691 Total stockholders' equity 323,434 275,243 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 559,853 - 330,393 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended

December 31, For the years ended

Net Cash provided by Operating Activities - 9,735 - 12,055 - 50,076 - 59,896 Net Cash used in Investing Activities - (169,028 - - (7,697 - - (244,589 - - (47,415 - Net Cash (used in) / provided by Financing Activities - (3,618 - - (2,567 - - 172,460 - (9,434 -




