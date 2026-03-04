Armis CentrixTM leveraged by global organizations to manage cyber risk across their entire attack surface

Armis, the cyber exposure management security company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CPS Protection Platforms for the second consecutive year.

"In an era of agentic AI, the security of our cyber-physical systems has become a strategic imperative for enterprises and governments globally; it is a pivotal pillar of global stability," said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO and Co-Founder of Armis. "We believe this back-to-back recognition from Gartner reflects our continued commitment to helping organizations secure the complex, critical world of CPS and reinforces the strength of our unified, proactive platform approach. Our innovation pipeline, which is aligned with our customers' needs, will continue to prioritize protecting critical environments to keep society safe and secure."

Armis was named a Leader in this report among the 13 vendors that were evaluated. Armis Centrix, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform, was evaluated within the report for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

We believe Armis distinguishes itself through a broad, proactive platform designed to understand the entire environment rather than offering narrow, siloed monitoring. Armis Centrix was specifically engineered to manage the complex risks of CPS, providing a unified understanding of exposures across every domain. This approach replaces fragmented point solutions with a single, contextualized view that aligns cybersecurity directly with an organization's operational realities.

As of March 3, 2026, Armis had 119 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights in the CPS Protection Platform category with an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5. Armis customers praise the company's CPS Protection Platform solution through verified ratings and reviews on Gartner Peer Insights:

"Excellent product suite that reveals insights never seen or thought to even look for that really brings a holistic view into the enterprise surface of any sized organization." IT Associate (Industry: Construction)

Security solutions have historically been designed to address specific technology silos. However, cyber risk no longer respects these boundaries. Exposures frequently emerge from the interactions between systems, where vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, identities, and dependencies intersect across multiple asset classes.

"Our customers in OT-driven industries acknowledge that CPS security now extends beyond conventional OT boundaries," said Nadir Izrael, CTO and Co-Founder of Armis. "Security strategies built around isolated areas risk missing the broader exposure landscape that organizations must now manage. As a result, to meet CPS security demands, organizations require a platform designed to deliver holistic protection, which Armis offers."

As CPS security requirements continue to mature, organizations are demanding greater flexibility in how security platforms are deployed. Operational constraints, regulatory obligations, and architectural preferences vary widely across industries. To address these realities, Armis offers on-premises, cloud, and hybrid deployment options. This flexibility enables organizations to align Armis Centrix with their infrastructure strategies while maintaining a consistent, unified security model.

