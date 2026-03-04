Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 04

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2025

- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2025 may also be viewed at:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/annual-report/blackrock-throgmorton-trust-plc-annual-report.pdf


4 March 2026



Release
© 2026 PR Newswire
