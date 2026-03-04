Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
04.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
MEDHOST Announces MEDHOSTone, an Enterprise EHR Evolution Built for One Connected Patient Story

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / MEDHOST announces MEDHOSTone, a next-generation EHR solution designed to simplify healthcare technology delivery, accelerate product innovation, and support a single, connected patient story, with incremental solutions launching this year and evolving through 2027.

"The name MEDHOSTone reflects a clear and focused vision: One Patient. One Experience. One Community," said Michael Bowen, Senior Vice President at MEDHOST. "At its core, MEDHOSTone represents our commitment to unifying the patient story within a single, integrated platform. As technology continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in embracing innovation that brings greater clarity, connectivity, and value to the healthcare providers we serve."

This initiative follows MEDHOST's acquisition by N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris) in 2023, and demonstrates how a sustained investment in product development is accelerating innovation and driving the next phase of MEDHOST.

"MEDHOSTone is a new paradigm for us, and we want our customers to understand what that means," Michael added. "We are advancing our innovation strategy in a way that delivers meaningful transformation without disrupting the investment, workflow design, and enhancements our customers depend on to provide exceptional patient care.

In terms of what customers can expect, MEDHOSTone represents a considerable shift, as well as a strategic evolution, aimed at minimizing workflow disruptions, while accelerating innovation. This pivot will broaden the company's product roadmap allowing for the incorporation of AI-forward solutions and the ability to solve complex problems faster and more efficiently.

"MEDHOST is at an inflection point" said Stephanie Sames, Executive Vice President. "And we need to deliver on the promise this company made to rural and community providers over 40 years ago - that we would deliver the healthcare technology solutions that keep care rooted in their communities. That means a unified patient record, it means intuitive workflows, embracing artificial intelligence, and creating an EHR that feels modern, that's easy to use, and purpose-built for the types of hospitals we serve."

MEDHOST emphasizes that existing customers will see benefits from this initiative even if they do not immediately adopt new experiences, as increased development efficiency translates into faster enhancements across all existing solutions.

Additional details about MEDHOSTone and upcoming innovations will be shared throughout 2026.

About MEDHOST
For over 40 years, MEDHOST has provided trusted, enterprise-scale clinical and financial solutions to hospitals and health systems nationwide. Our innovative technologies, including EHR systems, patient engagement tools, and revenue cycle solutions, help healthcare organizations streamline workflows, improve care delivery, and enhance operational performance. To learn more, visit www.medhost.com.

CONTACT:
Kenyatta Owens
Senior Director, Marketing
media@medhost.com

SOURCE: MEDHOST



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medhost-announces-medhostonetm-an-enterprise-ehr-evolution-built-for-1142681

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
