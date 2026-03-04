Remergify, Inc.: Remergify & Farrington Capital Group Announce Plans to Develop ReadySetFundGrow - South Miami-Dade's First Micro-Datacenter, Tech Incubator & EV Charging Hub

Planned facility will bring enterprise-grade digital infrastructure, coworking space, and clean energy solutions to the Homestead community

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Remergify and Farrington Capital Group today announced plans to develop ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG), a first-of-its-kind technology campus located in Homestead, Florida 33170. The planned facility will serve small businesses, entrepreneurs, healthcare providers, and technology startups across South Miami-Dade - a community that has long lacked access to modern, enterprise-grade digital infrastructure.

South Dade businesses currently have no Tier-grade colocation or edge datacenter options south of Cutler Bay, forcing them to route critical data 30 or more miles north to Doral or downtown Miami. RSFG is designed to close that gap - bringing secure, low-latency edge computing and professional business services directly to the Homestead corridor. The project will be developed on a 2,295 sq ft building situated on a 20,000 sq ft parcel with direct frontage on US-1, one of Florida's busiest commercial corridors.

"This project is about more than technology - it's about economic equity. South Dade entrepreneurs and small business owners deserve the same quality of infrastructure that companies in Brickell and Doral have had for years. With Remergify as our co-venture partner, we have the team, the vision, and the commitment to make ReadySetFundGrow a model for underserved communities across Florida."

- Alfred Farrington II, Founder & Managing Director, Farrington Capital Group

Four-Pillar Service Model

When complete, RSFG will operate four integrated service offerings, each addressing a specific gap in the South Dade market:

The Fish Bowl - A glass-enclosed, 10-rack micro-datacenter offering secure, HIPAA-ready colocation, low-latency edge computing, and managed IT services for local healthcare, legal, logistics, and fintech companies.

The Incubator - 25+ coworking workstations, dedicated desks, and private offices for tech founders, remote professionals, and digital nomads, with gigabit fiber, conference rooms, and 24/7 keycard access.

Virtual Office Hub - CMRA-compliant virtual office services providing professional Florida business addresses, mail handling, and registered agent support for remote and international companies starting at $100/month.

The EV Hub - 15 electric vehicle charging ports (Level 2 and DC Fast Charging) serving commuters, rideshare drivers, and facility tenants along the US-1 corridor, supported by Federal 30C tax credits and FPL's Make-Ready program.

Community Impact & Workforce Development

The ReadySetFundGrow Foundation, RSFG's planned 501(c)(3) nonprofit arm, will deliver free digital literacy workshops, CompTIA Server+ and Network+ certification programs, and Google IT Support Professional training to South Dade residents. At full capacity, the facility is projected to support 50+ incubator member companies employing 100-200 workers in the region.

The project site is located within a federally designated Targeted Urban Area (TUA), making it eligible for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), New Markets Tax Credits, and state enterprise zone benefits - creating the opportunity to unlock up to $550,000 in additional non-dilutive public funding to support community programming and infrastructure.

"ReadySetFundGrow represents exactly the kind of project we believe in - one that combines smart technology investment with genuine community benefit. We're proud to partner with Farrington Capital Group to help bring this vision to life in Homestead and look forward to what we'll build together."

- Remergify CEO, Stuart Fine

Project Timeline

Development is expected to begin following the close of $1,000,000 in senior secured financing currently being sought. The project anticipates a phased buildout spanning approximately 9 months, with a soft launch targeting early tenant onboarding before a full public opening. Stabilized operations, with the datacenter at 90% occupancy and the incubator at 70% capacity, are projected within 24 months of construction start.

About ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG)

ReadySetFundGrow is a planned technology infrastructure venture and wholly owned subsidiary of Farrington Capital Group, LLC. RSFG will combine a micro-datacenter, tech incubator, virtual office hub, and EV charging station at 23095 S Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33170 to serve South Miami-Dade's underserved small business and entrepreneurial community.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology and business development co-venture partner committed to building equitable digital infrastructure in underserved communities. In partnership with Farrington Capital Group, Remergify brings operational expertise, technology strategy, and community-first values to the ReadySetFundGrow initiative.

About Farrington Capital Group

Farrington Capital Group, LLC is the parent company and sole equity owner of ReadySetFundGrow, LLC. Led by founder Alfred Farrington II, the firm focuses on technology infrastructure investment and community economic development in South Miami-Dade.

