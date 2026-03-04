Anzeige
04.03.2026 17:26 Uhr
KeyState Expands Captive Solutions with Flexible Protected Cell Company Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / KeyState, a leading provider of captive insurance solutions, today announced the launch of its Washington, D.C. domiciled Protected Cell Company. The new platform offers organizations a flexible and scalable alternative to traditional risk financing structures.

The Protected Cell Company enables clients to participate in a segregated cell arrangement while maintaining strict legal and financial separation between each cell. This structure allows organizations to access the benefits of captive insurance - including greater control over underwriting and claims, and potential participation in underwriting profits - without the cost and capital commitment required to form a standalone pure captive.

"Launching this Protected Cell Company meaningfully expands our captive solutions platform," said David Guerino, Executive Vice President of Captive Solutions at KeyState. "It offers a flexible, practical alternative for growing companies exploring a captive for the first time or those that have outgrown their group captive delivering greater control over their risk management programs."

The Washington, D.C. domicile offers an established regulatory framework and experienced oversight that support transparency and stability. This launch further strengthens KeyState's alternative risk capabilities and commitment to client-focused captive solutions.

ABOUT KEYSTATE

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. The firm's Captive Solutions group has formed and managed more than 100 captive insurance companies. KeyState also manages over $20 billion in bond portfolios and has raised and deployed more than $800 million through its SOLCAP solar tax credit platform. Founded in 1991, the firm serves more than 140 community banks and 200 companies nationwide and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, with offices in Burlington, VT; Wilmington, DE; and Denver, CO.

For more information Visit www.key-state.com

Please contact:

JD David
EVP - Strategy & Growth
Phone: 702-598-3738
Email: jddavid@key-state.com

SOURCE: KeyState



