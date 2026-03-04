Anzeige
04.03.2026 17:26 Uhr
Cascale: Higg BRM 2025 Cadence Supports Strategic ESG Reporting and Sustainable Operations

Cascale's new refinements maintain the module's credibility while supporting benchmarking and long-term strategy development.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Cascale today announced the 2025 cadence of the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM), reaffirming the commitment to continuous improvement and member-driven evolution. The Higg BRM 2025 cadence will run from March 3 through June 30, 2026.

The Higg BRM supports brands and retailers in measuring environmental, social, and governance performance across their operations and value chains. For the 2025 cadence, key updates include:

  • Company Profile: Members are required to complete specific Cascale membership requirement questions within this section.

  • Technical refinements: Minor updates to enhance usability and clarity.

Cascale will support members throughout the cadence, including through a member-only webinar on April 7 - members can click here to register!

"The Higg BRM remains a strategic module for sustainable and responsible business operations," said Adrián Branco, Sr. Manager, Higg BRM at Cascale. "Each year, we refine the module to reflect member feedback, the latest trends in our industry, and evolving regulatory landscapes. Our goal is to support brands and retailers in assessing impacts, benchmarking performance, strengthening governance, and moving from measurement to meaningful action."

The Higg BRM is a core component of the Higg Index framework and methodologies stewarded and governed by Cascale, and is delivered globally through Worldly's technology platform. Collectively, the Higg Index is the leading sustainability measurement framework for the consumer goods industry. Through aligned governance, consistent methodology, and global collaboration, Cascale continues to strengthen the foundation for credible industry transformation.

Media Contact: Forster Communications, cascaleforster@forster.co.uk

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to combat climate change and support decent work in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale stewards and governs the Higg Index frameworks, modules and methodologies, while Worldly delivers the technology platform through which they are implemented globally. Cascale also recently acquired the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Find more stories and multimedia from Cascale at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/higg-brm-2025-cadence-supports-strategic-esg-reporting-and-susta-1143560

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
